It's official: The recently announced updates to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) went live June 15, meaning new and existing cardholders can now start using several perks.

The rollout coincides with a limited-time 100,000-point welcome offer after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening — matching the highest-ever bonus in the card's history.

Here's what you need to know (and do) to make the most of these new Sapphire Preferred perks.

Use your $100 Chase Travel hotel credit

Chase has expanded the Sapphire Preferred's hotel statement credit from $50 to $100 every card anniversary year.

The benefit can be used toward prepaid hotel bookings made through Chase Travel℠ and remains one of the easiest ways to offset the card's $95 annual fee.

The great news is that this applies to both new and existing cardholders.

For example, if you booked a $150 hotel through Chase Travel and used your Sapphire Preferred, the full $100 statement credit would reduce your out-of-pocket cost to just $50.

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Note that if you're an existing cardholder and have already used your $50 credit for this account anniversary year, you've got another $50 credit as of June 15. However, if you haven't used any of the credit this account anniversary year, you're eligible for the full $100 credit as of June 15.

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Activate your complimentary Apple TV subscription

The Sapphire Preferred now offers a complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription worth up to $156. Cardholders must enroll through Chase Benefits & Rewards and link an Apple ID by Dec. 31, 2026.

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If you have an active paid Apple TV subscription purchased directly through Apple, your complimentary Apple TV subscription through Chase will automatically suspend your existing subscription via Apple. However, once your complimentary Apple TV subscription through Chase ends, your paid Apple TV subscription will automatically resume at the then-current price.

Use the new 3-point per dollar bonus categories

As of June 15, the Sapphire Preferred has added new 3-point-per-dollar bonus categories: gas, EV charging and vacation home rentals booked through Airbnb, Vrbo, Plum Guide, HomeAway, Homestay.com and Vacasa.

These categories join the card's existing 3-points-per-dollar categories, including dining worldwide, online groceries (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs) and streaming services. The card also earns 2 points per dollar on travel purchases, including airfare, hotels, taxis and trains.

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To maximize these bonus categories, make sure you're using your Sapphire Preferred for eligible purchases. In terms of how the new earning rates stack up, at 3 points per dollar, the Sapphire Preferred is now a compelling choice for gas purchases, given the value of Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

Apply for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or Nexus

If you don't already have Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or Nexus, this is the moment you've been waiting for.

The Sapphire Preferred now awards a $120 application fee credit for these expedited screening services, valid once every four years. That's a strong value for a card with just a $95 annual fee.

The next step, if you'd like access to these expedited security lines at the airport, is to apply for the service(s) and pay with your Sapphire Preferred to trigger the statement fee credit.

For travelers who primarily fly within the United States, TSA PreCheck may be sufficient, and it has a simpler application process.

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However, if you travel internationally with some regularity, you may want to consider applying for Global Entry (or Nexus if Canada is frequently on your itinerary). The $120 statement credit covers the application fee, which includes TSA PreCheck benefits and expedited customs processing when returning to the U.S.

Already enrolled? The credit can also be used for a family member or travel companion's application.

Related: Global Entry vs. TSA PreCheck

Pay for travel with your card to unlock the new protections

The Chase Sapphire Preferred has a very comprehensive list of built-in travel protections, especially considering its low annual fee. As of June 15, it has added emergency evacuation and transportation to its list of travel protections.

The key to using this — and the card's other built-in protections, such as trip delay and cancellation coverage — is to pay for eligible travel purchases with the card.

Related: Chase paid for my $1,100 per night hotel when my flight was canceled

Thinking about applying? There's also a highest-ever welcome bonus for new cardholders

If you haven't yet earned the bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred, you have another reason to pay attention: The card is currently offering a limited-time welcome bonus of 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

This is only the third time in the card's 17-year history that the Sapphire Preferred has offered a 100,000-point welcome bonus.

This increased bonus is valued at over $2,000 by TPG (according to June 2026 valuations) when maximized with Chase's 14 hotel and airline transfer partners. This is an incredible value for a card with just a $95 annual fee.

Related: Who is eligible for the 100,000-point Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus

What changed for existing cardholders versus new applicants?

Both new and existing cardholders gained access to the Sapphire Preferred's new benefits on June 15, including the expanded $100 Chase Travel hotel credit, the new Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or Nexus application credit, the Apple TV benefit, new 3-points-per-dollar earning categories and added travel protections.

CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

However, existing cardholders who opened their accounts before June 15 will temporarily keep two legacy benefits.

First, they'll continue earning the card's 10% anniversary points bonus on purchases made through Oct. 1, 2026. Those bonus points will be deposited by January 2027. New applicants approved under the refreshed card benefits will not receive this perk.

Second, they'll continue to have access to Chase's current 1:1 transfer ratio to World of Hyatt through Sept. 30. New applicants are already subject to the updated 4:3 transfer ratio.

Bottom line

For most travelers, the card has never been stronger — and the limited-time bonus has never been higher. In short, it's an excellent time to be a Chase Sapphire Preferred's cardholder.

Existing cardholders can now activate Apple TV, use the expanded $100 Chase Travel hotel credit, apply for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck and begin earning bonus points on gas, EV charging and eligible vacation rentals.

Meanwhile, those who opened the card before June 15 have until Oct. 1 to take advantage of the 10% anniversary bonus and Chase's current 1:1 transfer ratio to World of Hyatt.

To learn more, read our full review of the Sapphire Preferred.

Limited-time offer on the Chase Sapphire Preferred: Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.