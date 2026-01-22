There's good news for Chase Ultimate Rewards fans: Chase has (once again) updated bonus eligibility rules on its Sapphire cards. This time, more cardholders are likely to be eligible for another lucrative bonus than before.

Starting January 22, you'll be able to earn one bonus per Sapphire card, as long as you've never earned a bonus on that card previously — whether or not you currently hold a Sapphire card in your wallet. So, if you currently hold the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) and earned the bonus on it, you can now add the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) and earn its bonus as well — as long as you haven't previously earned the bonus on the Sapphire Reserve.

Here's what you need to know.

Chase eases Sapphire bonus restrictions

Back in June 2025, Chase announced it would limit bonus eligibility to one bonus per lifetime on each Sapphire card. But it also limited the ability to earn the bonus for the first time on one Sapphire card if you were holding the other.

As a Sapphire Preferred cardholder myself, this meant I could apply for the premium Sapphire Reserve and enjoy its perks. But I wouldn't be able to earn the solid 125,000-point welcome bonus after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

XAVIER LORENZO/GETTY IMAGES

With the change announced this week, I could now add the Sapphire Reserve to my wallet and earn its bonus, even though I hold the Sapphire Preferred. This wouldn't be the case if I had previously earned the bonus on the Sapphire Reserve at any point in my life, but since I haven't, that option is now on the table.

Of course, I can't go back and earn a new bonus on the Sapphire Preferred since I have already earned one.

Overall, this is a positive change for current Sapphire cardholders who want to add the other Sapphire card (and its bonus) to their wallets.

It's worth noting that these eligibility rules are still not as generous as they were before June 2025. Back then, you could earn a new bonus on the same Sapphire card after waiting 48 months, an option that's now long gone.

Changes since the Sapphire Reserve refresh

Last summer's initial Sapphire bonus eligibility change came along at the same time as the Sapphire Reserve refresh. The June 2025 revamp added more statement credits and a higher annual fee while leaving current cardholders waiting until October 2025 to receive the new perks, which created understandable frustration for some cardholders.

Since then, Chase has appeared to make several moves to retain loyalty and drive interest in the new-look card. In addition to this week's bonus eligibility update, which is certainly a positive for current Sapphire cardholders, Chase has also:

NIMB COPENHAGEN

Generally, these are positive changes that helped ease some friction from the initial Sapphire Reserve announcement. The adjustment to the bonus eligibility rules fits right in with this trend.

Bottom line

If you were left disappointed by last summer's restriction on Sapphire bonus eligibility, this is certainly a positive update.

While you can't enjoy the flexibility of earning a new Sapphire bonus every 48 months like you could before June 2025, current Sapphire cardholders can now add the other Sapphire card to their wallet and earn its bonus — as long as they've never earned a bonus on the card before.

Apply here: Chase Sapphire Reserve

Apply here: Chase Sapphire Preferred Card