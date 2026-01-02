Updated Sapphire Reserve hotel benefits live: New $250 credit and more flexible The Edit credits
Editor's Note
If you hold a premium Chase card, now is a great time to look at your 2026 hotel credits. Recent updates have made them more flexible (and more valuable) than ever.
As of Jan. 1, Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) and Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees) cardholders receive a one-time $250 credit for select Chase Travel℠ hotels, plus two flexible up-to-$250 The Edit by Chase Travel credits. These three credits can be used at any point during this calendar year.
Here's how these credits work, and how you can maximize them.
New 1-time credit for select Chase Travel hotels
This year, cardholders of the Sapphire Reserve and the Sapphire Reserve for Business receive a one-time $250 statement credit for eligible prepaid hotel stays booked through Chase Travel.
This credit can be used once and is separate from the Sapphire Reserve's The Edit credits and $300 annual travel credit.
It is valid on prepaid hotel bookings — for stays lasting at least two nights — with the following brands:
- IHG Hotels & Resorts
- Minor Hotels
- Montage Hotels & Resorts
- Omni Hotels & Resorts
- Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts
- Pendry Hotels & Resorts
- Virgin Hotels
Cardholders will earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points on any spending beyond the $250 credit. Additionally, bookings with eligible brands will earn hotel loyalty program points and elite night credits, a benefit that applies to the full purchase amount.
This one-time $250 credit is available through Dec. 31.
Related: Chase Sapphire Reserve statement credits: What they are and how to use them
The Edit credits now more flexible
Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders now receive two flexible up-to-$250 credits per year — for qualifying prepaid stays of two nights or more — at properties that are part of The Edit by Chase Travel.
In 2025, those credits were split across the first and second halves of the year. But as of this year, cardholders have the flexibility to use both credits anytime during the calendar year, making it easier to plan stays without worrying about rigid use windows.
Each qualifying prepaid stay can trigger up to $250 in statement credits (for a total of up to $500 in credits per year). You can not apply both credits to the same booking; however, you can book two back-to-back stays and receive the two credits.
For instance, you can book an eligible property from March 1 to 3, and then book the same property from March 3 to 5. As long as the two prepaid bookings total at least $250 each, you'll receive the full $500 credit. Just note that the hotel that you stay at may classify the two bookings as one stay, meaning you may only receive one $100 on-property credit (rather than two).
Keep in mind that Chase has recently devalued the ability to use points to cover the portion of The Edit hotel stays that exceeds the $250 credit. Previously, all The Edit properties could be booked at a fixed redemption rate of 2 cents per point, but now redemption values vary by hotel (typically ranging from 1.65 to 2 cents per point).
How to maximize these credits
To maximize these credits, consider stacking one of the $250 The Edit credits with the new $250 hotel credit and the existing $300 annual travel credit.
For example, you can select a property eligible for the $250 hotel credit that is also part of The Edit, such as the Pendry Park City in Utah.
Two nights at the property cost $1,640. If you stack the three types of credits mentioned above, you could effectively reduce the total cost to $840 — for total savings of $800.
Just be aware that the $300 annual travel credit — which is based on cardholder year, not calendar year — likely applies first, followed by the $250 back for the 2026 select hotels credit and then the up-to-$250 The Edit credit on qualifying stays.
Related: Enjoy luxury perks at our favorite hotels that are part of The Edit by Chase Travel
Bottom line
While the total value of The Edit credits hasn't changed, the ability to use both $250 credits anytime during the year makes planning premium stays simpler, and the addition of a one-time $250 Chase Travel credit for select hotels adds even more value.
With these updates, Sapphire Reserve cardholders enjoy greater flexibility and enhanced value when using hotel credits, providing more ways to save on their next stay.
To learn more, read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business.
Apply here: Chase Sapphire Reserve
Apply here: Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business
