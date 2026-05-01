Believe it or not, it's May. For me, time flies when I spend my days tracking hotel news around the world. And trust me, there was a lot in April.

From a Rhino-focused Marriott safari lodge in Kenya announcing it was taking reservations to new hotel openings like a fancy St. Regis in Budapest, a homey Kimpton in New York City and a chic Hyatt in Lisbon, Portugal, April had us planning trips to destinations near and far. The biggest news on the points and miles front? On May 20, 136 Hyatt properties will shift World of Hyatt Categories, and Hyatt's new award chart will go live.

But in between panic booking Hyatts and looking for flight deals to Lisbon and Budapest, I was rounding up other news that I felt our readers should know about. Here's what else is going on in the hotel world.

1 Hotel Austin is now taking reservations

CHASE DANIEL

I'm a big fan of 1 Hotels, the ecoluxury brand with locations in New York City, London's fabulous Mayfair neighborhood and a new property in Tokyo. Now, Texas is getting in on the action with the soon-to-open 1 Hotel Austin, set in the tallest building in the Lone Star State. It has begun accepting reservations for a late August opening.

The hotel will feature 252 rooms and suites, a Mexican restaurant from award-winning chef Johnny Curiel, a rooftop Japanese restaurant, a Bamford Wellness Spa and all of 1 Hotels' wellness-focused experiences, plus a pool to help beat that strong Texas heat.

Ultraluxury brand Aman is heading to Texas

AMAN

I don't mean to harp on Texas, but I am a native Texan, so I was stoked to hear that Aman is planning to open its first "ranch-inspired retreat" in the Texas Hill Country. Dubbed Amansanu, meaning "peaceful peak" in Sanskrit, the resort will be northwest of Austin and feature accommodations and branded residences, a series of bars and restaurants and an "expansive" Aman Spa and Wellness Center, plus horse stables, hiking trails and sports courts.

Later this year, Aman will open Amanvari, a resort in Baja Mexico, with North American locations in Miami Beach, Florida; Beverly Hills, California; and the Bahamas to follow.

A massive Signia by Hilton is taking reservations, too

HILTON

In April, I had the chance to stay at my first Signia by Hilton property, the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida — and I loved it. Signia is described as "a portfolio of world-class hotels that infuses sophisticated travel and luxurious experiences into every aspect of the guest stay." They're also big, with lots of space for meetings and events.

Next February, Indianapolis will be home to a Signia property, this time with 800 rooms, seven bars and restaurants, a rooftop pool and direct access to the Indiana Convention Center. We still have some time before it opens, but the Signia by Hilton Indianapolis is shaping up to be a game changer of a hotel in Indiana's capital city.

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Airbnb shares the 'most wishlisted' Airbnb in every state

AIRBNB

There's a time for a hotel, and there's a time for a homeshare property like an Airbnb. One major draw for Airbnbs, though, is just how unique some of the properties are, with options ranging from a treehouse in the mountains to an old airplane converted into a house. There truly is something for everyone.

Now, Airbnb is sharing its list of the "most wishlisted" (think of it as the most-saved) properties in every state. Whether you're planning a trip or just want to spend some time daydreaming, it's easy to get lost in the list, which features a Frank Lloyd Wright house in Michigan, an adorable houseboat in Key West, Florida, and an out-of-this-world "architectural marvel" right by where I grew up in the Texas panhandle.

Check out the whole list here, and don't forget to give me a shout if you book one!

Hilton launches targeted bonus points offer

CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

Hilton recently launched a new targeted promotion called "Stay More, Earn More," allowing select members the chance to earn up to 15,000 bonus Hilton Honors points. To see if you're part of the select group of members who can earn bonus points on stays, simply log into your Hilton Honors account or visit this link and log in to find out.

With the promotion, members who are registered will earn 1,000 bonus points on their first stay, 2,000 points on their second stay, 3,000 points on their third stay, 4,000 points on their fourth stay and 5,000 points on their fifth stay, for a total of up to 15,000 points. Of course, there's always some fine print, and one caveat is that stays must be completed within six months of registering. The offer ends Dec. 31.

Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena is open

FOUR SEASONS

I've been looking for an excuse to get to Colombia for a long while, and the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena might just be it. Following a yearslong reimagining and reworking of a series of historic buildings, the hotel is now open with 131 accommodations, including 27 colonial-style rooms and suites. It also features eight bars and restaurants, an Umari Spa and a location right by the city's UNESCO World Heritage sites.

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