The chic new Andaz Lisbon is now open

One of the most anticipated hotel openings of the year, the Andaz Lisbon, has finally opened its doors to guests.

Located in Lisbon's charming Baixa neighborhood, the Andaz Lisbon offers Praça do Comércio views, access to the most desirable parts of the city and the chance to earn and burn valuable World of Hyatt points along the way.

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Made up of 170 rooms and suites, the property is a tribute to the city itself and is designed with local touches like cork accents, layers of textures and traditional Portuguese craftsmanship. Its design might harken back to long-held traditions, but the hotel also features new-age components like immersive digital art, 55-inch TVs in the rooms and luxury Byredo bath products.

The hotel's main restaurant, Luzzi, serves traditional Lusitanian cuisine, food "inspired by the cultures and geographies that shaped Portugal," according to the hotel website. Offerings include dishes like catch of the day wrapped in banana leaf, shrimp dumplings in tucupi broth and small plates made for sharing. The restaurant's chic Z Terrace offers a rooftop bar experience with curated music.

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And from day to night, the Andaz Lounge (part coffee shop, part lobby bar) is open for guests' hydration needs, or just as a sleek place to sit back and people-watch.

The Andaz Lisbon offers a state-of-the-art fitness center with equipment from Technogym, a brand that easily allows users to make a fitness tracking account that can travel with them between hotels. And at a later date, the hotel will open a spa, as well as offer in-room spa services.

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"From our iconic city-center location, guests are invited to explore, connect, and immerse themselves in the rhythm of our city," Cajetan Araujo, the hotel's general manager in said in a statement. "At Andaz Lisbon, each stay is shaped by authentic local experiences and the heartfelt warmth that defines Portuguese hospitality."

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How to book Andaz Lisbon

Opening rates at Andaz Lisbon start around $444 per night. As a World of Hyatt Category 6 property, award nights start from 21,000 points per night.

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