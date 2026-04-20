If you're dreaming of getting the royal — or Maharaja — treatment with points, now is your chance.

Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection has made its Indian debut with the palatial Noormahal, Delhi NCR Karnal, in the northern state of Haryana. The historic property, formerly known as the Noormahal Palace Hotel, has been rebranded, but it remains as opulent as ever.

MARRIOTT

Envisioned by descendants of a Maharaja, Noormahal seeks to capture India's royal heritage in both its architecture and the design of it 176 guest rooms and suites. There are also two penthouses with luxe features like private terraces and dedicated butler service that "reimagin[e] royal living for the modern guest," according to a statement from Marriott.

The hotel also honors local history. It's situated along the historic Grand Trunk Road, a trade route where Mughal, Rajput, Punjabi and Persian art and culture converged for thousands of years, and this is reflected in its onsite collection of art and artifacts.

"Our vision is for Noormahal, Delhi NCR Karnal, Autograph Collection, to be intimately connected to North India's surroundings," said the hotel's General Manager, Mahesh Singh Jasrotia, in a statement from the company.

MARRIOTT

Beyond exploring the hotel's museum, guests can enjoy other amenities like a spa, fitness center, outdoor pool and special relaxation spaces. There is also a Kids Play Zone, as well as tennis, pickleball, ziplining and rock climbing facilities for guests of all ages.

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The Noormahal is home to four dining venues designed to showcase regional cultures and cuisines. The Frontier Mail restaurant draws on traditional Northwestern frontier recipes, while Colonel Saab offers modern interpretations of Indian classics as well as international staples. Meanwhile, the Polo Bar crafts cocktails against a backdrop inspired by polo culture (the sport originated in India), and The Cake Factory serves up handcrafted desserts.

Although there's plenty to do around the property, the Noormahal also serves as a gateway to popular attractions in Northern India, such as the Golden Temple in Punjab, Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and the adventure sports scene of Himachal Pradesh.

The property is located in Karnal, Haryana, roughly a two-hour drive from Chandigarh's Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport (IXC) and Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL). Karnal Railway Station is only about 15 minutes away.

Rooms at the Noormahal are bookable from 19,000 Indian rupees (around $204) per night. The property currently shows no availability with Bonvoy points, but we hope that will change soon. After all, who doesn't want to sleep in a palace on points?