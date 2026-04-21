Four Seasons hotels are out for the fourth season of HBO's hit show "The White Lotus," multiple sources have confirmed. Over the last three seasons of the show, real Four Seasons hotels and resorts have played the roles of fictional White Lotus properties across Hawaii, Sicily and Thailand. In another exciting twist, at least for us points-and-miles enthusiasts, a World of Hyatt property will play a key role in the upcoming season set in France.

HYATT

Related: Behind the scenes of 'The White Lotus' with the real-life general manager of the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

It's been revealed that Hôtel Martinez, part of Hyatt's Unbound Collection in Cannes, will serve as the filming location for The White Lotus Cannes, according to Skift. Airelles Château de la Messardière, in Saint-Tropez, will double as the White Lotus du Cap in Saint-Tropez.

The fourth season of "The White Lotus" will be centered around the legendary Cannes Film Festival and the luxury lifestyle that comes with it along the French Riviera, with a potential pitstop or two in Paris.

Now, despite "The White Lotus" being a show centered on the ultrawealthy and their escapades around the world, it's fun to see a property featured on the show that's bookable with hotel points — and one where "elite status: takes on a different meaning than in previous seasons of the show. Plus, we all know how valuable the World of Hyatt program is in the first place.

Dating back to 1929, Hôtel Martinez has been a staple in Cannes thanks to its art deco-influenced design and beachfront location on the iconic Boulevard de la Croisette. The hotel features over 400 rooms and suites, a luxury spa, a year-round heated swimming pool, a beach club and a series of bars and restaurants, including the Michelin-starred restaurant La Palme d'Or.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

A seasonal hotel, summer rates can fluctuate wildly, but frequently sit at over $1,000 per night, if not more. Outside of the summer months, rooms can be booked for as low $279 per night. As a World of Hyatt Category 8 property, award bookings start at 35,000 points per night, but those numbers will likely change after Hyatt's revamped award chart goes live in May.