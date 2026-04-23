As if the country's signature blend of history, culture, cuisine and powder-soft beaches wasn't enough, travelers now have another enticing reason to visit Greece. Conrad Athens The Ilisian — formerly the iconic Hilton Athens — has officially opened its (gorgeous) doors.

CONRAD ATHENS, THE ILISIAN

Conrad Athens The Ilisian is home to 278 guestrooms and suites, touted as "among the most spacious in the city" by a press release. Many feature private balconies with views over the city or the Aegean Sea. There are also 55 serviced residences, branded as the Conrad Residences Athens, The Ilisian and Waldorf Astoria Athens, The Ilisian.

CONRAD ATHENS, THE ILISIAN

This marks the Conrad brand's debut in Greece, but the property itself has been around for a while — 63 years, in fact.

First opened in 1963 (with then-first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in attendance at the grand opening party), the venerable property was initially known as the Hilton Athens and helped usher Greece into the international luxury tourism sector.

The remodel attempted to maintain some of the elements that made the hotel so iconic, including the original custom marble façades, inspired by Greek mythology and sculpted by pioneering Greek artist Yannis Moralis. Inside, preserved midcentury elements sit alongside newly commissioned pieces by Athenian artists.

CONRAD ATHENS, THE ILISIAN

The Conrad Athens is more than a hotel; it's a full-service community. This includes a resort-style wellness center, complete with a spa, a running track, indoor and outdoor gyms, fitness class studios, a pickleball court, Athens' largest outdoor pool landscape, and heat and cold therapy facilities.

CONRAD ATHENS, THE ILISIAN

There's also a full lineup of culinary offerings, with no fewer than nine dining concepts led by double-Michelin-starred Greek chef Angelos Lantos. The famed Byzantino restaurant has been reimagined as Grande Brasserie, serving Greek-French fusion dishes, and the popular rooftop spot Galaxy Bar will return as Galaxy Dispensary and Galaxy Supper Club later this year. There is also a Japanese restaurant, a lobby bar, a poolside restaurant and bar and more.

CONRAD ATHENS, THE ILISIAN

Overall, the complex aims to attract not only visitors but locals, "drawing Athenians and global travellers together from morning to night," according to a press release.

"Greece is one of Hilton's fastest‑growing markets in Europe, driven by record visitor demand and a growing focus on high‑quality, year‑round tourism," said Simon Vincent, CBE, president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Hilton. "With our portfolio in Greece growing from just a handful of hotels a few years ago to more than fifty today, and more in the pipeline, the opening of Conrad Athens The Ilisian underscores our long‑term commitment to Athens and to Greece as a leading global tourism destination."

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Indeed, Conrad Athens The Ilisian isn't the only Hilton property coming to Greece this year. Sandblu Santorini, LXR Hotels & Resorts, opened earlier this month, while Conrad Corfu, one of TPG's most anticipated hotel openings of 2026, is slated to open its doors in August.

Need even more reasons to plan a trip to Greece? Rates at Conrad Athens The Ilisian start around $537, and standard room rewards will set you back 120,000 Hilton Honors points per night — making this a great place to redeem your Hilton free night certificate.