Hilton fans can look forward to using their hard-earned points at a new property on one of our favorite Greek islands next year: Sandblu Santorini will reopen under the LXR portfolio in April of 2026.

The luxury property is now accepting reservations as part of the LXR collection for stays starting April 8, 2026, welcoming guests to the eastern shore of the island overlooking the Aegean Sea, Hilton shared with TPG. The intimate hotel features just 66 rooms and suites — many with private pools — decked out with Grecian touches like stone exteriors and whitewashed walls.

GEORGE FAKAROS/LXR HOTEL & RESORTS

The Sandblu Santorini first opened in July 2024, but will now become the first LXR Hotels & Resorts property to open in Greece.

"Sandblu captures the ethereal spirit of Santorini in a way that is both understated and deeply refined," Feisal Jaffer, the global head of LXR Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement shared with TPG. "LXR is defined by properties with a strong sense of character, and this resort brings a fresh, contemporary expression to a spectacular location. We are proud to introduce a new level of craftsmanship and design to the island, creating a setting that feels timeless, authentic, and truly of its place."

GEORGE FAKAROS/LXR HOTEL & RESORTS

Each room is bright and airy, reflecting Santorini's famously stunning scenery, with its own private terrace overlooking either the hotel's pool or the glimmering sea beyond. For guests seeking even more privacy, there are three villas complete with full kitchens, spacious sundecks and private pools.

For those who prefer sand between their toes, guests can head down to the hotel's dedicated beach or relax by one of the two stunning infinity pools. Wellness seekers can unwind at the Aurora Spa, which boasts a sauna and indoor pool with sea views, or you can find your Zen in the yoga garden.

LXR HOTEL & RESORTS

When it comes to indulgence, guests can look forward to feasting on modern Greek cuisine and seafood at Nectar, trying a fresh pastry at Stari Bakery, or treating themselves to traditional Greek dishes like strapatsada (made from eggs and fresh tomatoes) at Plateia. End the day sampling local wines and Greek tapas at the hotel's wine bar, Aroma.

The hotel also caters to everyone with its own dedicated kids club.

Rates for the Sandblu Santorini start at $321 or 95,000 Hilton Honors points per night, according to a search by TPG.

Beyond Santorini, Hilton operates more than a dozen other LXR Hotels & Resorts properties across the globe, with many more in development. In Europe, current properties include TPG-favorite Sax Paris in France and the Susona Bodrum in Turkey.

