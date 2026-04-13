It's not a myth: A mythology-inspired Hyatt resort will open this summer on the Greek island of Paros.

Dubbed the Parian Chronicle and part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, the hotel will be situated in Kampos, just a short drive from Paros Airport (PAS). The theming of the hotel pays tribute to the ancient Parian Chronical, "a historic marble inscription documenting moments of Greek history," according to a statement from Hyatt.

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The property will feature a variety of 50 rooms and suites, including ones with private terraces or pools. Design across the hotels is a reinterpretation of Cycladic architecture seen "through a softer, more textural lens." Think: natural stone, warm woods, muted earth tones and sculptural lines.

Besides soaking up the beauty of the hotel and the island, guests can soak up some sun while lounging by the pool with a and drink from the pool bar in hand. And, no visit to a Greek island is complete without a spa treatment, and the hotel's Nipson Spa will offer holistic treatments inspired by Greek wellness traditions.

Guests can dine at NAAO, an all-day Greek restaurant that "celebrates the island's bounty with dishes that honor local ingredients and Cycladic traditions," according to the hotel.

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Destination by Hyatt is described as a "diverse collection of upper-upscale and luxury independent hotels, resorts, and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to draw upon the true spirit of each location," according to Hyatt. In simpler terms, the collection features upscale, independent boutique properties with a lot of local character — just like the Parian Chronicle.

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How to book the Parian Chronicle Hotel

Right now, the hotel is taking bookings from Sept. 1, 2026. Rates for those first days start at $718 for a king bed with a private pool. As a Category 6 World of Hyatt hotel, award rates start from 21,000 World of Hyatt points per night.

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