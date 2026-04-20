Marriott's new rhino-focused luxury safari lodge is now taking reservations

The highly anticipated JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp, one of TPG's most exciting hotel openings of 2026, is now accepting reservations for stays starting on July 1.

Located in Kenya's Solio Game Reserve between Mount Kenya and the Aberdare Mountain Range, the safari camp will feature 19 luxurious tents with indoor/outdoor living spaces, beautiful mountain views and even plunge pools for a post-safari dip.

It's an all-inclusive experience, so guests can enjoy a number of safari experiences — from guided cycling safaris to daytime and nighttime game drives. In between searching for majestic creatures like rhinos, leopards, lions and more, three dining experiences, including a restaurant and a lounge, are available for guests to enjoy.

The new JW safari camp will also have a pool, fitness center, and spa. The Spa by JW will offer a number of treatment options "rooted in balance and mindfulness," according to a statement about the property from Marriott.

The JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp launch follows the 2023 opening of the JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge, a significant property for Marriott Bonvoy loyalists that ushered in a new era of points-based safari experiences. Marriott has also introduced The Ritz-Carlton brand into the world of safaris with The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp.

How to book the JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp

The JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp opens in July 2026, with cash rates starting at $4,446 per night, based on double occupancy. Right now, the lowest award bookings start at 212,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night.

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