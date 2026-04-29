Another one of TPG's most anticipated hotel openings of 2026 has opened, this time in Hungary's beautiful capital city.

The St. Regis Budapest, located within the striking, 20th-century Klotild Palace, is officially welcoming guests. A UNESCO-listed architectural site, the Neo-Baroque building has long been a landmark in Budapest; now it's been revived as a luxury hotel in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

Today's iteration of the palace features 63 rooms and 39 suites designed to honor the city's opera, with guestrooms "designed as a private theatre box framed with city views," according to a statement about the hotel. Design features include a "refreshment center" paying homage to traditional Hungarian tile stoves, art nouveau style accents and subtle pops of color.

MARRIOTT

For an extra special stay, the building's tower has been converted into the Klotild Tower Suite to help guests feel like royalty. Need even more space? The 1,818-square-foot Presidential Suite offers two king beds, Danube views and a private balcony.

Dining options abound at the St. Regis Budapest, and outlets include the likes of 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, from Chef Thinus van der Westhuizen, and Klotild Patisserie, a Hungarian and French-Viennoiserie patisserie. At Atrium, guests can enjoy afternoon tea and the brand's signature Champagne sabring, and for the hotel's twist on a bloody mary (the drink created at the original St. Regis) guests can stop by The St. Regis Bar.

The hotel also features The St. Regis Spa, an elegant space with an indoor pool, a hammam, a Finnish sauna, "experience showers" and products from Sothys, as well as the local Hungarian skincare brand Omorovicza. The hotel also features a fitness studio with a beautiful glass ceiling.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

MARRIOTT

"The Astors, our brand's founding family, were drawn to places where culture, society, and celebration converged, and Budapest embodies that spirit," George Fleck, senior vice president and global brand leader of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement. "Bringing the House of Astor to Klotild Palace is a natural extension of that legacy, introducing our signature rituals, legendary St. Regis Butler Service, and enduring glamour to one of Europe's most storied capitals, where every moment is designed to be celebrated."

How to book The St. Regis Budapest

Cash rates at The St. Regis Budapest start around $515 per night. Marriott Bonvoy members can book award nights from 88,000 points per night.

Related reading: