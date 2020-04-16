Preboarding screenings and new cleaning procedures: How US airlines are working to keep flyers healthy
The big question on everyone’s minds right now is, “When will we be able to leave our homes?”
So far, there’s no definite date for that. There are a lot of factors that will go into making that decision and even then, life as we knew it pre-coronavirus will be a thing of the past — at least, until there’s a vaccine. It’s going to be a strange, uneasy world once officials start to lay off on social distancing rules. Experts and officials are predicting that even if we’re able to slow the spread of the virus, there will likely be a resurgence of cases in the fall.
With that in mind, there’s another big question left to answer for us travelers: “How are we supposed to feel comfortable enough to fly again?”
While that’s not an easy question, some officials and business leaders have thrown around some ideas that could potentially help answer it. Here’s what their comments suggest the future of flying could look like.
Possible changes
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to increase, but officials have seen doubling rates decreasing, which is a sign that we are getting closer to flattening the curve. Though this is a positive sign, officials are still approaching the situation with caution. President Trump is eager to reopen the economy, but, according to the Wall Street Journal, officials are advising that “the re-emergence over the coming weeks and months will be fitful, fragile and partial — and a bit dystopian, with frequent temperature checks, increased monitoring of employees and customers, and, potentially, blood tests to determine whether workers have likely immunity to the virus.”
With no vaccine to put us at ease, other precautionary measures will need to be taken if we want to attempt to return to “normal.” For instance, major airlines have been discussing the possibility of conducting passenger temperature checks prior to boarding flights, a strategy China has adopted for many public spaces. U.A.E-based airline Etihad has already begun testing new technology that would screen passengers for dangerous medical conditions like coronavirus at airport touch points by monitoring passengers’ temperatures, heart rate and respiratory rate. The issue with these sorts of tests is that many people with coronavirus have been asymptomatic, so these readings aren’t always accurate.
Just recently, Emirates became the first airline to begin on-site, preboarding COVID-19 tests for passengers departing from its Dubai (DXB) hub. The airline is using a quick blood test that provides results in as little as 10 minutes. Once tested, passengers are given a COVID-19 test certificate with the results, which some countries are now requiring for entry.
While this is certainly a more conclusive method than temperature checking, it is more invasive, so it’s unclear if U.S.-based airlines will implement the same strategy.
And here in the U.S., Frontier Airlines recently implemented a new program that requires passengers to accept a health acknowledgement prior to completing check-in via website or app. This is the first we’ve heard of any U.S. airline instituting its own health screening check. While this certainly isn’t the most effective screening, it’s a start and we’re curious to see if other U.S. airlines will follow suit.
There also have been discussions about antibody testing to determine if people have been exposed to — and are now resistant to — the coronavirus. While this is also comparatively invasive, it might be used as a stopgap measure to determine who is safe to re-enter public life while we wait for a vaccine.
In the meantime, businesses such as airlines are figuring out how they can put customers at ease as we look ahead.
How airlines are keeping planes clean
What about disinfecting and public sanitation? This has been a hot topic of debate throughout the coronavirus pandemic, leading to high demand for household cleaning products like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, and an overall demand for more attention to cleanliness in public spaces.
Even prior to worldwide travel bans and a Level 4 travel advisory being implemented, passengers aware of the growing coronavirus concern flew cautiously, wiping down their seats, tray tables, windows — you name it. There was increased discussion of, and focus on, the cleanliness of airplanes. Airlines adjusted and ramped up cleaning procedures, even as travel dropped off.
The challenge now is to figure out how to assure returning passengers that the planes are both clean and safe.
Here’s what U.S. airlines are doing so far:
Delta
On April 10, Delta announced that it would be implementing a back-to-front boarding procedure until at least the end of June to help customers follow social distancing guidelines. Additionally, the airline has temporarily blocked all middle seats, has suspended advanced complimentary upgrades and has also reduced the number of passengers per flight.
“We have committed to the new cleaning standard we have in place now going forward,” an airline representative told TPG.
Here’s the outline of the new standard, “Delta Clean”:
- All domestic aircraft will undergo the same interior fogging overnight that Delta has been using to disinfect international aircraft in the U.S. since February.
- Before every flight, aircraft will be cleaned using the same extensive checklist used during overnight cleanings. This includes disinfecting high-touch areas customers care most about being clean, such as tray tables, seatback entertainment screens, arm rests and seatback pockets.
- Spot checks will take place before each flight by a customer service agent and a flight leader to ensure the aircraft is up to the Delta Clean standard. The team can resolve any issues immediately, and is empowered to request a cleaning crew return to the aircraft for additional work as needed.
Starting in early May, all aircraft in Delta’s network will be fogged before every flight.
Passengers can also expect to see more hand sanitizer at various touch points as well as workers disinfecting surfaces around the airport.
Delta did not say whether the back-to-front boarding procedure will continue into the future, but it doesn’t seem like a bad practice to adopt long-term.
American Airlines
American Airlines has adopted a more relaxed seating policy, allowing customers to move within their ticketed cabin so long as there are no weight or balance restrictions. AA has blocked 50% of its standard middle seats and all seats adjacent to flight attendant jump seats. Inflight service has also been canceled.
As for cleaning, AA shared that it’s committed to exceeding CDC guidelines.
Here’s a look at AA’s aircraft cleaning procedure:
- International flights and aircraft with additional time on the ground receive a detailed 30-point cleaning package each day. All of its aircraft also undergo a deep cleaning procedure on a regularly scheduled basis.
- For international flights and aircraft that remain overnight at an airport (the majority of aircraft each day) will get a more thorough cleaning of all hard surfaces, including tray tables and armrests.
- AA has increased its aircraft fogging treatments during scheduled overnight cleanings to thoroughly disinfect all public areas — both hard and soft surfaces — including:
- Seats (on and below)
- Seat belts
- Carpets and floors
- Windows
- Window shades
- Lavatories (toilets, sinks, counters, walls, floors)
- Galleys and all surfaces within
- Overhead bins (inside and out)
- Tray tables
- Inflight entertainment screens
- Passenger service units, including light and air conditioning controls
Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will be provided for crew members on all flights departing hubs and AA is working to expand this measure to all flights in the near future.
United
United’s latest coronavirus guide says that the airline is allowing customers to practice social distancing on the aircraft when flights permit. With 95% of flyers grounded, this likely shouldn’t be an issue should you have to fly.
Here’s an outline of United’s current cleaning procedure:
- All flights will get a thorough wipe-down of all touch points (lavatories, galleys, tray tables, window shades and armrests) with an effective, high-grade disinfectant and multi-purpose cleaner.
- United will begin to utilize electrostatic sprayers as an extra step in the cleaning process to disinfect wide-body aircraft arriving from international destinations, starting at Newark (EWR) and rolling out to other hub airport locations. The sprayers will use an EPA-approved disinfectant.
United said any aircraft that has transported an employee or customer believed to have coronavirus, per the CDC, will be taken out of service for a full decontamination process. This will include regular cleaning procedures as well as washing the ceilings and overhead bins and scrubbing the interior.
Southwest
Southwest has always allowed passengers to choose their own seats, and with demand low, passengers are encouraged to socially distance themselves and spread out.
As for cleaning, Southwest has also ramped up its procedures. For instance, the airline has upgraded its disinfectant from an EPA-approved one to a higher, hospital-grade disinfectant. Here’s a full look:
- Expanded use of EPA-approved, hospital-grade disinfectant to clean high-touch areas such as interior windows and shades, seatbelt buckles, passenger service units (i.e. reading lights and vents), seat surfaces, tray tables, armrests, etc.
- Each restroom will receive more attention, from the surfaces to ceiling panels
Alaska Airlines
Alaska is supporting social distancing by capping first class seat sales at 50%, and blocking all middle seats on large aircraft and all aisle seats on small aircraft through May 31.
The airline has enhanced its cleaning between flights but is still evaluating what new cleaning procedures will be going forward. Inflight entertainment has been removed from all flights except for those to Hawaii and Florida, where tablet usage is the highest. This is to create more space for trash carts and, I’m assuming, to have fewer touchpoints.
Alaska is also asking that passengers only use anti-bacterial wipes on armrests and tray tables, as they could deteriorate the top coat of its leather seats.
JetBlue
As of now, JetBlue has limited the number of seats available for purchase, allowing for more space between customers. Crew members will also continue to review seat assignments to comply with social distancing guidelines to protect both travelers and crew members.
JetBlue has not made any adjustments to its boarding process, though this could change when demand returns.
Here’s a look a JetBlue’s cleaning procedure:
- Increased aircraft cleaning each night and during extended ground time. This includes applying disinfectant that is effective against coronavirus across aircraft interiors, including the places customers touch most – tray tables, seat covers, armrests and seatbelts. During longer aircraft turns, crews will perform similar cleanings between flights.
- All JetBlue aircraft are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA filters, which recirculate the air on board so, on average, all air in the cabin is changed every three minutes.
JetBlue said it has a team monitoring the situation daily “to determine if additional steps should be taken and how our inflight experience will evolve as restrictions are loosened and demand picks back up.”
Frontier
In an effort to support social distancing for those that need to travel now through the first week of May, Frontier has blocked every other row on its aircraft. It has also adopted back-to-front boarding temporarily, but plans to re-evaluate whether this should continue as the coronavirus situation evolves.
Frontier also recently implemented a new program that requires passengers to accept a health acknowledgement prior to completing check-in via website or app. Passengers are required to certify that:
- Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited COVID19-related symptoms in the last 14 days
- They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever
- They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight
Crew members are required to accept this same acknowledgement.
Here’s a look at Frontier’s cleaning procedures:
- Frontier has begun fogging its aircraft, which will be wiped down every night with the same disinfectant used on the fogging.
- Long-standing aircraft cleaning procedures will be increased and a thorough cleaning of customer touchpoints will occur between flights and overnight, along with the regular fogging treatments.
“We recognize that as demand gradually increases, customers will have new expectations and we are prepared to adapt to the new normal. We’re building awareness of our health practices through our website, mobile application and social media pages and will continue to supply information through various customer touchpoints,” a Frontier representative said.
Spirit
Spirit is supporting social distancing by blocking middle seats on all flights, including humanitarian flights to Colombia, Aruba, Haiti, Dominican Republic and Panama.
Here’s a look at Spirit’s cleaning procedure:
- Spirit has begun fogging aircraft
- Expanded aircraft cleaning protocols, with extra focus on high-frequency touchpoints like handles, seatbelt buckles, tray tables and armrests.
- Enhanced cleaning between flights.
- Increased stock of onboard supply kits for inflight crews and sending additional cleaning chemical supplies to the airports it serves.
- Electrostatic sprayer cleaning technology in Spirit facilities.
Spirit said it also will be testing “sneeze guard” barriers at the airline Fort Lauderdale (FLL) service counters.
The airline hasn’t made any permanent changes, but will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. Spirit noted it uses technology that minimizes customer contact, such as automated self-bag drop and self bag-tagging.
Allegiant
Like the other airlines, Allegiant is also observing safe social distancing practices, encouraging guests not to book the middle seat unless they are a family.
The airline hasn’t made any changes to its boarding procedure, but an Allegiant representative said, “The current environment surrounding travel is an ongoing, fluid situation. But Allegiant has always been a flexible, nimble company. We’re committed to continuously enhancing our services and developing new ways to better serve our customers.”
Here’s a look at Allegiant’s cleaning procedure:
- Allegiant has begun using advanced protectant solution, which creates a microscopic film shown to kill any virus, germ or bacteria coming into contact with a treated surface.
- Regularly scheduled cleaning as well as deep-clean procedures are taking place
- All aircraft are stocked with wipes available to customers by request
Like Frontier, Allegiant said that they are asking passengers to “acknowledge that they are free of contagious illness. We would advocate that passengers undergo some kind of health screening at the security checkpoint before they fly.”
Bottom line
There’s no doubt that these unprecedented times will lead to some major changes in the travel industry and beyond.
With so much uncertainty, it’s unclear exactly what and when we’ll see more permanent changes.
However, these temporary changes are certainly a hint.
There’s still a lot more to figure out — like a vaccine for starters — but in the meantime, businesses are going to face the task of making customers feel safe enough to do business. Increased cleaning is certainly a good start, but we’re likely to see a demand for health screening. It’s just a matter of figuring out what that looks like and how it can be implemented.
(Featured photo Vivek Prakash/AFP/Getty Images)
