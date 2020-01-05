The ultimate guide to Qatar Qsuite
Editor’s note: This guide is regularly updated with the most up-to-date information.
Qatar Airways has boasted some of the world’s best business-class seats and service for the last decade or so. However, the airline raised the bar with the unveiling of its revolutionary Qsuite in March 2017. These were the first suite-style business-class seats, complete with closing doors and layouts that could be configured into four-person family or work areas and even double beds.
What was even more astonishing was the speed with which the airline rolled out the suites aboard its fleet. The first flight with them went into service in June 2017, just three months after the unveiling. It certainly puts other airlines’ much slower new-product rollouts into perspective (ahem, United!).
Since then, Qatar Airways has put the new Qsuite into service on many of its flagship routes, such as those between its hub in Doha (DOH) and New York (JFK), London Heathrow (LHR) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), among other destinations. Here’s why you’ll want to experience the Qsuite and how you can book it using miles.
Planes
Qatar Qsuite appears on versions of four different aircraft types: select Boeing 777-200LRs, 777-300ERs, Airbus A350-900s and all of Qatar Airways’ A350-1000s.
What might be confusing for flyers, though, is that Qatar Airways also flies 777s and A350-900s with older seat types. Luckily, we have a guide that explains how to tell if your flight has the new suites on them, and we’ll get into the specific routes and flight numbers they’re currently on below.
Both the 777-200LR (which flies between Doha and Houston every other day) and 777-300ER have 42 Qsuites spread across two cabins. The forward cabin has six rows for a total of 24 seats, and the back cabin has five rows with a total of 18 seats.
The A350-1000 has 46 Qsuites in two cabins: the forward one has the bulk of them, with 38 in 10 rows, while the small aft cabin has just eight seats in two rows. The A350-900s with Qsuite have 36 of them in a single cabin of nine rows.
Qsuite Amenities
Let’s get down to what makes these suites so special. Like many of the other best business-class seats out there, they are arranged in a staggered 1 – 2 – 1 pattern.
The odd-numbered rows have rear-facing seats, while even-numbered rows have forward facing ones. The rear-facing seats on the sides are closer to the window for more privacy, while those facing forward are closer to the aisle. In addition, those in the center sections are closer together when they’re rear-facing, and farther apart in the front-facing rows.
If you’re confused by the configuration, you’re not alone. But check out your flight’s seat map either on SeatGuru or our sister site ExpertFlyer and you can easily figure out what your seat will be like. (ExpertFlyer is owned by TPG’s parent company, Red Ventures.)
This is what the old 777-300ERs and 777-200LRs look like.
This is what the A350-900s with the old reverse-herringbone seats look like.
And finally, this is what the seating configuration will look like if Qsuite is aboard your flight.
Each Qsuite seat is 21.5 inches wide and reclines to a fully lie-flat bed 79 inches long.
Certain blocs of Qsuite in the center section can be combined into a few configurations. The seats that are set close together can become a double bed for couples or families traveling together.
Meanwhile, there are also quad blocs in the center section where four seats can be opened up to create a coworking or leisure space for groups traveling together.
In addition, Qsuite has technological bells and whistles like light-up “Do Not Disturb” signs, and 21.5-inch entertainment monitors with touch screen controls and over 4,000 menu options.
The media panels have universal power ports, USB ports, HDMI and contactless NFC capabilities so you can stream your own preselected playlists from the Qatar Airways app on your smartphone over the system.
In terms of soft amenities, Qatar Airways flights attendants hand out BRIC’s amenity kits stocked with Castello Monte Vibiano skin care products and will provide The White Company sleepwear to passengers on long-haul and overnight flights.
The Routes
Now for the brass tacks. Which routes can you currently fly in Qsuite? While this will change from time to time as Qatar Airways takes delivery of further aircraft and adds new routes, at time of writing, you can find the suites on the following flights to/from Doha (DOH).
- Adelaide (ADL): QR Flights 914 and 915
- Amsterdam (AMS): QR Flights 273 and 274
- Atlanta (ATL): (starting May 2020)
- Auckland (AKL): QR Flights 914 and 915
- Bangkok (BKK): QR Flights 830 and 831
- Beijing (PEK): QR Flights 895 and 896
- Beirut (BEY): QR Flights 420 and 421
- Bengaluru (BLR): QR Flights 572 and 573
- Berlin (TXL): QR Flights 77, 78, 81, 82
- Boston (BOS): QR Flights 743 and 744
- Buenos Aires (EZE): QR Flights 773 and 774
- Canberra (CBR): QR Flights 906 and 907
- Cape Town (CPT): QR Flights 1369 and 1370
- Chicago (ORD): QR Flights 725 and 726
- Colombo (CMB): QR Flights 668 and 669
- Copenhagen (CPH): QR Flights 161 and 162
- Dallas (DFW): QR Flights 729 and 730
- Frankfurt (FRA): QR Flights 69 and 70
- Hong Kong (HKG): QR Flights 815, 816, 817 and 818
- Houston (IAH): QR Flights 713 and 714
- Johannesburg (JNB): QR Flights 1363 and 1364
- Kuala Lumpur (KUL): QR Flights 844 and 845
- Kuwait (KWI): QR Flights 1075 and 1076
- London Heathrow (LHR): QR Flights 1,2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 15 and 16
- Los Angeles (LAX): QR Flights 739 and 740
- Malaga (AGP): QR Flights 155 and 156
- Maldives (MLE): QR Flights 672, 673, 674, 675
- Miami (MIA): QR Flights 777 and 778 (starting August 2020)
- Milan (MXP): QR Flights 117, 118, 123, 124, 127, 128
- Montreal (YUL): QR Flights 763 and 764
- Mumbai (BOM): QR Flights 556 and 557
- Munich (MUC): QR Flights 57, 58, 59 and 60
- Muscat (MCT): QR Flights 1126 and 1126
- New York (JFK): QR Flights 701, 702, 703, 704
- Paris (CDG): QR Flights 37 and 38
- Philadelphia (PHL): QR Flights 727 and 728
- Phuket (HKT): QR Flights 840, 841, 842, 843
- Sao Paulo (GRU): QR Flights 773 and 774
- Shanghai (PVG): QR Flights 870 and 871
- Singapore (SIN): QR Flights 942, 943, 944, 945, 946, 947
- Stockholm (ARN): QR Flights 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172
- Sydney (SYD): QR Flights 906 and 907
- Tokyo (HND): QR Flights 812 and 813
- Tokyo (NRT): QR Flights 806 and 807
- Washington Dulles (IAD): QR Flights 707 and 708
- Zurich (ZRH): QR Flights 95 and 96
A caveat for all of these: The airline swaps out aircraft from time to time. So when booking, be sure to verify the seat map for your flight carefully. Then keep checking on it before your actual travel dates to make sure your plane hasn’t been swapped out for a model with different seats.
Using Miles
Because of its membership in Oneworld, you have a few choices for using airline miles to book awards on Qatar Airways. Here are the four top ones with sample mileage requirements between Doha and various destinations.
American Airlines AAdvantage
Have you been stocking up on AAdvantage miles all these years? Now could be your chance to put them to use.
- Doha to Europe: 42,500 miles one-way, 85,000 miles round-trip
- Doha to the US: 70,000 miles one-way, 140,000 miles round-trip
- Doha to Asia 2 (China, Hong Kong, Thailand): 40,000 miles one-way, 80,000 miles round-trip
- Doha to Australia: 80,000 miles one-way, 160,000 round-trip
Transfer partners: Marriott Rewards
British Airways Avios
Though BA has tons of transfer partners, because its award chart is distance-based, it might not be the best choice for award redemptions.
- Doha to London or Paris: 60,000 Avios one-way, 120,000 round-trip
- Doha to New York-JFK and Washington Dulles: 105,000 miles one-way, 210,000 miles round-trip
- Doha to Chicago: 150,000 miles one-way, 300,000 miles round-trip
- Doha to Hong Kong: 60,000 miles one-way, 120,000 miles round-trip
Transfer partners: American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Marriott Rewards
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
This program also unfortunately devalued in June 2018, but might still be worth looking into for Qsuite awards. There does not seem to be a new published chart for partner awards, but you can check mileage here.
- Doha to Europe: 50,000 miles one-way, 100,000 miles round-trip
- Doha to Chicago, New York-JFK, Washington Dulles: 75,000 miles one-way, 150,000 miles round-trip
- Doha to Hong Kong: 50,000 miles one-way, 100,000 miles round-trip
Transfer partners: American Express Membership Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards, Marriott Rewards
Taking into consideration taxes and fees as well as transfer partners, your best bets are likely to be American Airlines AAdvantage miles or Cathay Pacific Asia Miles. Your taxes and fees will vary by route, but expect them to be under $100 round-trip to the US using AAdvantage miles, or about $200-$300 using Asia Miles.
Searching For and Booking Awards
We have several posts on this specific topic, including How to Search and Book Qatar Airways’ Qsuite With Miles. However, for a refresher, the best way to search for Oneworld award availability is through the British Airways or Qantas websites. Once you find the award you want, call American’s AAdvantage desk to book it. If you plan to use Asia Miles, you can search availability through Asia Miles’ own award search engine instead.
Before you go on a mad dash searching for awards on all these routes, keep a few things in mind. From my own personal experience, Qatar Airways awards tend to show up either far in advance, or close in, but generally not in the few months out that most of us like to plan our trips.
The airline also tends to release more award space on newly announced routes, or when it swaps out aircraft on a route, so keep up on the news here on TPG in case it can help you snag a seat on the route that you want.
Finally, be persistent. If you have dates and redemptions in mind, just search every few days and see what might come up. You might be surprised to find award seats released on some of the flights you’re looking for.
So as not to end on a down note, though award space can be scarce, it is still available, even on premier routes like between Doha and New York-JFK and Doha and London Heathrow. Here are a few sample awards I found to whet your appetite.
Here’s an October flight from Doha to London that I found really quickly…
And one in the opposite direction.
There seems to be plenty of availability from Hong Kong to Doha.
It may be more difficult to find space to the US, but now that all North American routes are flying Qsuites your chances improve.
Bottom Line
Qatar Airways’ Qsuite offers some of the best (if not the best) business-class seats in the world. Closing doors, fluid configurations and top-notch service all combine to make a flight in them nothing short of memorable. Luckily, it’s also possible to book them with a number of different types of partner airline miles. With a little tenacity and savvy, you can book your own award and enjoy this truly unique experience for yourself.
Additional reporting by Carissa Rawson.
Feature photo by Zach Honig/ The Points Guy.
