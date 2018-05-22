First Qatar 777-200LR Gets Qsuite, 10-Across Seating in Economy
Qatar Airways is bringing its incredibly popular Qsuite business class seat to another sector of its fleet.
Seatmaps show that the airline is set to introduce Qsuite on its 777-200LR next month. Starting June 2, Qatar will start flying its first Qsuite-equipped 777-200LR between Doha (DOH) and Houston (IAH).
Since there’s only one 777-200LR with the Qsuite cabin, the aircraft will operate every other day. On the opposite days the route will be serviced by a 777-300ER with Qatar’s old business class.
Qatar has been retrofitting its fleet, mainly its 777-300ERs, and the 777-200LRs are the next group to get the new and improved business class. The airline currently operates nine passenger 777-200LRs. You can find Qsuite on all A350-1000s and on select 777-300ERs and A350-900s.
Unfortunately there is some bad news: Qatar will be following the trend of other airlines to go 10-across in economy. It already announced it’d be retrofitting the 777-300ERs to feature a 3-4-3 configuration, and it’s doing the same with its 777-200LRs.
TPG Editor-at-Large Zach Honig says Qatar’s Qsuite is the best business class product in the world — and yes, Qsuite is bookable with miles. You can book flights from the US to Doha for 70,000 American miles one-way.
TPG reached out to Qatar but did not receive comment by the time of publication.
Featured image by Zach Honig.
