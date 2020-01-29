The best U.S. airport lounges to keep the kids happy
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Most airport lounges can be pretty boring places for young kids. While they are typically allowed inside, they are asked to stay seated, not bother other guests and offered food that doesn’t include typical kid favorites like macaroni and cheese or chicken nuggets. So knowing which lounges offer “family rooms” — packed with toys, kids’ movies and video games — can be a game-changer. Your kids can play and relax, while you sit with a drink in hand.
Related: Best airline credit cards for families
In This Post
Here are the lounges at U.S. airports that offer a family room:
Centurion Lounge
American Express’ Centurion Lounges are some of the best you’ll come by. With an open and welcoming space, you’ll find an abundant amount of locally inspired food (for kids and adults) plus premium spirits for adults who want a drink. Its family rooms, which often include frosted glass, soundproof walls that separate them from the rest of the lounge, include toys and books for little ones and a TV and game console for slightly older ones.
There are nine lounge locations in the U.S., and four more stateside locations — CLT, DEN, JFK and LAX — slated to open in 2020, and a majority of them offer (or will offer) family rooms. Here’s the list:
- Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAX) — Concourse D
- Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) — Terminal D
- Miami International Airport (MIA) — Concourse D
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) — Terminal D
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — Terminal 3
- Miami International Airport (MIA) — Concourse D
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)— Tom Bradley International Terminal (opening in 2020)
- Denver International Airport (DEN)— Terminal C (opening in 2020)
- Charlotte International Airport (CLT) — intersection of Concourses D and E (opening in 2020)
Related: TPG’s ultimate guide to Amex Centurion Lounges
Accessing Centurion Lounges
Access to Centurion Lounges is only available to those with The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express and the Centurion Card. Starting Jan. 30, 2020, if you have a Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express or Delta Reserve© for Business Credit Card from American Express you’ll also be able to access a Centurion Lounge as long as you’re flying on a Delta-marketed or Delta-operated flight and pay your fare with any U.S.-issued American Express credit card.
Related: Best credit cards for airport lounge access
Unfortunately, you cannot purchase a one-day access pass or separate membership to these lounges, although travelers with access can bring in guests. Platinum cardmembers can bring up to two guests and Centurion members can bring up to two guests or immediate family (spouse or domestic partner, and children under 18) at no additional charge. Additional guests will be charged $50 each; children under 2 are free.
Priority PASS Lounges
Priority Pass offers many opportunities to visit partner lounges throughout the U.S. and internationally, but only three within the U.S. offer family lounges:
- The Club JAX at Jacksonville International Airport — Concourse A
- The Club MCO at Orlando International Airport — Terminal A
- The Club MCO at Orlando International Airport — Terminal B
These family rooms are small and only offer a few toys and a video game console. These clubs will not occupy your kids for hours, but at least they are something.
Accessing Priority Pass lounges
While you could pay a daily rate to enter a Priority Pass lounge, many credit cards offer complimentary Priority Pass membership. The best credit cards for this include Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige® Card, The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card and Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.
These cards give you unlimited access to Priority Pass lounges throughout the year and allow two guests to access the lounge with you for free. (The Citi Prestige allows two guests or immediate family). Additional guests can be admitted for a fee. Note: Many lounges allow kids under a certain age complimentary access, but you’ll have to check your desired lounge for its specific policy. (The information for the Citi Prestige card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.)
Related: Priority Pass airport lounges your kids will love
Admirals Club Lounges
Over the past few years, American Airlines has invested a ton of money in revamping its existing lounges and opened some brand-new ones (my favorites being the Flagship lounges). There are a handful that offer a dedicated children’s room, but many others offer a separate movie-theater style area — perfect for those who can sit and watch television.
These lounges within the AA network have a dedicated children’s room:
- Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) — Terminal B
- Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) — Terminal C
- Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) — Terminal D
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)— Terminal 4
- Miami International Airport (MIA) — Concourse D-15
- Miami International Airport (MIA) — Concourse D-30
- Denver International Airport (DEN) — Concourse A
- New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) — Terminal 8, Concourse C
Accessing American Airlines Admiral Lounges
Instead of paying the $59 one-day pass cost (which covers yourself and up to three children under 18), you can receive complimentary access to one of the many Admirals Club lounges based on membership, class of service or elite status.
Related: AA, Delta and United lounges have limited access to customers flying with them: Here’s what to do
Here are the options:
Access with a credit card
The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® is the only cobranded credit card that includes complimentary club access. This card has a $450 annual fee, which is much less expensive than paying for a yearly membership. Not only that, you can add authorized users for no additional fee (up to 10), and those cardmembers can also access club lounges even when traveling without the primary cardholder. Cardmembers can bring immediate family or up to two guests into the lounge with them for free. Even with this credit card benefit though, you need to be flying on a same-day American Airlines (or partner) ticket to gain entry into the lounge.
Related: Current welcome offers on Citi/AAdvantage credit cards
Pay for a club membership
American Airlines sells annual Admirals Club memberships, but the cost is quite high. The fee ranges between $550 and $600 for an individual to between $1,100 and $1,250 for a family.
Alternatively, you can also redeem miles for this membership: 50,000 to 65,000 miles for an individual and 110,000 to 125,000 miles for a family. Since TPG values American Airlines miles at 1.4 cents per point, this is not a great use of points.
Annual club membership pass holders also are allowed to bring in up to two guests for free.
Earn elite status for access
American Airlines members with AAdvantage Executive Platinum, Platinum Pro and Platinum status can access these lounges if flying on a qualifying international flight marketed and operated by American or a Oneworld airline. Oneworld Emerald and Sapphire members also can access the lounges if flying on a flight marketed and operated by American or a Oneworld airline.
An eligible customer can bring in one guest for free under these circumstances.
Related: Complete guide to American AAdvantage elite status
Fly in a premium cabin
Customers traveling in first or business class on a qualifying international or transcontinental flight marketed and operated by American or a Oneworld airline receive complimentary access to an Admirals Club lounge. Those customers also can bring one guest into the lounge for free.
Related: The ultimate guide to American Airlines Admirals Club access
United Club Lounges
There are only three lounges within the United network that offer a separate area for kids to play. These include:
- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) — Concourse C
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) — Terminal C
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) — Terminal E
Accessing United Club lounges
If you live in a United hub, access to a United lounge is probably pretty important. Similar to American Airlines, the only way to access a United lounge is to hold a same-day boarding pass on United or a partner airline. Having a United membership but flying another airline will no longer get you in the door. (The requirements below do not include access to the United Polaris lounges — those have separate requirements).
Here are some of the many ways to gain entrance into a United Club lounge:
Credit card with club access
Two credit cards grant access to United Club lounges. The United Club Card, with a $450 annual fee, will give you an unlimited full United Club membership. With this membership, you can bring in two guests — or one adult plus your dependent children under the age of 21 — for free. The United Explorer Card will give you two annual, one-time United Club passes. Unfortunately, those passes do not grant complimentary guest access. If you do not fly United often, however, this could be the perfect way to enjoy the club without paying a high annual fee.
The information for the United Club Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: The 9 best credit cards for flying United
Pay for a club membership
If you prefer not to open up another credit card, you can purchase an annual membership. The cost is quite high, though, and more expensive than paying the annual credit card fee. You can always use your United miles to offset the cost, but it is not a great value. The price (in cash or miles) depends on your United elite status and ranges from $550 (or 75,000 miles) to $650 (or 85,000 miles).
Earn elite status
If you have at least United Premier Gold status and are traveling internationally on any Star Alliance carrier, you’ll automatically receive access to any of the United Clubs. You can bring one guest with you at no extra cost as long as the guest is traveling on a Star Alliance carrier.
Related: Complete guide to United premier status
Fly in a premium cabin
Customers flying on United Polaris first or business class tickets, as well as those flying United business class internationally, can access United Club lounges at departure, connecting and arrival airports. Only those flying on a Polaris first-class ticket can bring in one guest for free.
Customers flying United premium transcontinental flights can access United Club lounges at the original and destination locations. Unfortunately, no guest passes are included in this access.
Related: The ultimate guide to United Club access
Bottom Line
When traveling with kids, finding a spot to entertain them without bothering others is a nice bonus. With so many airport lounges throughout the United States, it’s nice to know in advance which ones provide these spaces for your family.
Featured image by Summer Hull/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.