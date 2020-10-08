This credit card can save you money on your next road trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With international travel largely closed off, road trips have newfound glory during the coronavirus pandemic. More Americans are jumping in the car to head to National Parks, new cities and other destinations around the country. That said, road trips still aren’t cheap: you’ll pay for gas (or electric car charging), hotels or Airbnbs, tolls and other on-the-road expenses. These can add up quickly on long road trips, so if you’re looking to save on these expenses, consider using the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card.
You can use this card to off-set most travel expenses with Capital One miles, which is a great way to lower the cost of your road trips. Plus, you can transfer your miles to hotel partners to book hotels with Accor and Wyndham, giving you two new ways to book hotels with your miles.
Here, we’ll show you how to use the Capital One Venture Card to fund your next road trip. We’ll start with a quick overview of the card, and then give you a look at expenses you can off-set with the card. By the end of the article, you’ll have a complete look at how to use your Capital One miles on road trips.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel news and tips.
In This Post
The Capital One Venture card
The Capital One Venture Card is one of TPG’s top travel credit cards. It earns 2x miles per dollar spent on purchases, making this a great card for everyday spending. You can redeem these miles towards paid travel and transfer to various hotel and airline partners. Depending on the travel company, these transfers process at a 2:1.5 or 2:1 transfer ratio. On the other hand, you can redeem for paid travel expenses and gift cards at 1 cent per mile.
Also, the card doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees, includes an application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (up to $100), and has a low $95 annual fee, among other benefits and perks. Plus, the card is offering a high welcome bonus of 100,000 miles. You’ll earn the full 100,000 bonus miles after spending $20,000 on the card within the first 12 months of account opening. Alternatively, you can earn 50,000 miles after spending $3,000 in purchases within the first three months.
All in all, this makes the Capital One Venture Card a solid no-frills travel card. There are no bonus categories to worry about and you have the utmost flexibility in redeeming your rewards.
Related: Review of the Capital One Venture Rewards credit card
Using the Capital One Venture card to fund a road trip
With so much flexibility, you have many interesting ways to use your Capital One miles for covering common road trip charges. Here’s a quick look at all your options.
Off-set hotels with Capital One miles
You can use Capital One miles to cover any hotel, Airbnb or other accommodation. Just book your accommodation and use your miles to offset the charge at 1.0 cents per mile. For example, this one night stay at the JW Marriott Chicago costs $248 per night after taxes. You’d pay 24,800 miles to cover the charge with Capital One miles and be responsible for $0 out of pocket.
We recommend booking directly so you can earn hotel points or use hotel elite status benefits during your stay. Alternatively, book independent hotels through Hotels.com or RocketMiles to earn rewards for your booking. Just make sure to compare the price listed on these sites to booking direct. Regardless of how you book, you can use Capital One miles to cover your stay so long the purchase codes as travel.
Related: TPG readers reveal their summer road trip and ‘nearcation’ destinations
Transfer to Wyndham Rewards for expensive stays
Booking a Wyndham hotel? You can transfer your Capital One miles to Wyndham Rewards at a 2:1.5 ratio. This can be a good option for booking more expensive Wyndham hotels as you may get a better redemption rate with Wyndham’s award chart. The hotel group has three tiers for redemptions that cost 7,500, 15,000 and 30,000 nights per night. As a general rule, only transfer miles to Wyndham to book hotels that cost more points if you booked a cash stay and paid with Capital One miles directly.
For example, a night at the Wyndham Santa Monica At The Pier hovers around $460 on some holiday weekends. This means you’d have to use 46,000 Capital One miles to cover the charge if you paid with your Capital One Venture Card and used miles to cover the charge. Alternatively, you can transfer 40,000 miles to 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points to book the same hotel. This saves 6,000 Capital One miles and you’ll still pay $0 out of pocket for the stay.
Again, always compare the price of paying with miles to transferring to Wyndham. In most cases, it only makes sense to cover unusually expensive stays since Wyndham properties are relatively inexpensive.
Related: 14 best Wyndham properties to book with points
Pay for rental cars with miles
If you don’t own your own car, you can use Capital One miles to book your next rental car. You can book your car through the Capital One travel portal or book direct with the rental car company.
If you value rental car loyalty points, you’ll want to book direct. Like hotels, you can only earn loyalty points and use elite status benefits when booking directly with the rental car company. Thankfully, covering these charges with miles is simple — just book as usual and use miles to cover the charge within 90 days of making the purchase.
Further, the Capital One Venture Card includes a rental car collision damage waiver on all rentals you charge to your card. It isn’t primary coverage like what’s offered with the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, but it acts as primary coverage if you don’t have car insurance of your own.
Simply pay for your rental with your Capital One Venture Card and decline the damage waiver offered by the rental company. If you incur damage to a rental car, you’ll be reimbursed for any charges you’re liable for. Just make sure that the car you rent isn’t on the list of prohibited vehicles — these include luxury cars, campervans and others.
Related: How to never pay full price for a rental car
Use miles to cover parking and tolls
This one is hit-or-miss, but many major toll road and parking fees are processed as travel expenses. For example, my monthly parking spot in New York codes this way. If you’re willing to take the risk, charge these road trip expenses to your Capital One Venture Card and see how they code. You can use your Capital One miles to cover these charges if they do code as travel, which can be a great way to reduce small charges as you travel in your car.
If you’re parking at a hotel, charge your parking fees to your room. This way, you’ll earn hotel points on your parking fee and guarantee that you can use Capital One miles to cover the charge. This is because the parking fee will be rolled into your hotel stay and billed as a single charge. You can then use Capital One miles to “erase” the room rate, parking and anything else you’ve charged to your room.
Likewise, SpotHero — a parking reservation app — generally processes parking fees as travel purchases. The app offers great deals on parking in cities around the U.S. and ensures that you can use Capital One miles to cover your road trip parking.
Related: How to avoid excess toll charges for rental cars
Use roadside assistance if something goes wrong
The Capital One Venture Card offers roadside assistance to its cardholders. Whether you’re driving your own car or a rental, if something goes wrong with your car, you can call the number on the back of your card and be connected with Capital One’s roadside assistance service.
You’ll pay a set fee for most services, but at $69.95 per incident, it can be significantly cheaper than calling a random towing company. Some services include towing, gas delivery, tire changes and standard winching. You do not need to enroll in this benefit.
Related: Best credit cards that offer roadside assistance
Bottom line
The Capital One Venture Card is one of the most flexible travel cards on the market. For road trippers, this means you can use your miles to cover everything from a rental car to an Airbnb. This will make your next toad trip significantly more affordable, so consider applying for the card before you hit the road. Drive safe!
Feature photo by Sundry Photography/Shutterstock
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.