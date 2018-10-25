This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Need a jump or help changing a flat tire? It’s likely that one or more of your credit cards provides a roadside assistance benefit that can help. The level of assistance and terms vary widely across cards — some completely cover most basic services, while others provide assistance up to a certain amount per event or simply arrange the assistance.
Here’s what you need to know about the different types of roadside assistance provided by select credit cards.
American Express Premium Roadside Assistance
Note: American Express will discontinue this benefit on all of its cards as of January 1, 2020.
Some American Express cards come with a Premium Roadside Assistance benefit. Card members of the cards listed below can call 1-855-431-1156 up to four times per year to arrange assistance. When card members call, American Express will arrange assistance and pay for eligible third-party charges related to towing less than 10 miles, winching, jump starts, flat tire change when you have a workable spare, lockout service or delivery of up to two gallons of fuel. If towing exceeds 10 miles, the cardmember will be charged $3 per mile.
The following cards, including authorized user cards, offer this Premium Roadside Assistance benefit:
- American Express® Gold Card
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
- The Plum Card® from American Express
- American Express® Business Gold Card
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card
The Premium Roadside Assistance benefit is only available when the card member is present with an eligible vehicle and is traveling in the US, the District of Columbia, Canada, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Vehicles must be self-propelled, have four wheels and be designed, licensed and used for private on-road transportation — although trucks up to 10,000 pounds gross vehicle weight are also eligible. Some vehicles are excluded including rental vehicles, motorcycles, taxicabs, unlicensed vehicles, tractors and trucks over 10,000 lbs gross vehicle weight. See the Roadside Assistance terms and conditions for all American Express cards here.
Premium Chase Credit Cards
Some of Chase’s premium credit cards provide roadside assistance that can help when you’re stranded away from home in the US or Canada with a roadside emergency. Call the number on the back of your card and they’ll arrange assistance. When using this assistance, you’ll be covered up to a maximum of $50 for each service event, up to four events each year. Assistance will only be provided for one service event for the same cause during any consecutive seven-day period.
The following Chase cards offer this coverage when you as a cardholder are traveling away from home and driving any vehicle you own, lease or is furnished to you by the owner:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card (no longer accepting sign-ups)
- United Club Card (must be more than 50 miles from home)
- United Explorer Card (must be more than 50 miles from home)
The information for the United Club has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Coverage includes battery boost, flat tire service (if you have an inflated spare), fuel delivery (up to two gallons), towing (up to $50) and locksmith services up to $50 for lockouts. Self-propelled, four-wheel vehicles designed, licensed and used for private on-road transportation — as well as trucks limited to a carrying capacity of up to 2,000 pounds — are covered, although commercial vehicles aren’t covered.
Visa Credit Cards
All Visa cardholders have access to roadside assistance by calling 1-800-847-2869. This assistance gets you the following services for a set rate of $69.95 per standard service call:
- Standard towing (up to 5 miles included for vehicles that weight 10,000 pounds or less, a secondary unit towed behind is not included but can be accommodated for an additional fee)
- Tire changing (must have good, inflated spare)
- Jump starting
- Lockout service (no key replacement)
- Fuel delivery (up to 5 gallons, you pay for the cost of fuel)
- Standard winching (within 100 feet of paved or county maintained road only)
Other Credit Cards
Many other credit cards — including seemingly all American Express cards that don’t offer Premium Roadside Assistance — offer a roadside assistance benefit. However, these benefits usually only help with arranging services that you then need to pay for yourself. This benefit can still be valuable since it saves you from needing to find a provider on your own — especially when you’re traveling. But, this could leave you with a large bill.
Bottom Line
Although you may want to keep a AAA membership for the discounts it provides — especially at hotels and amusement parks — it might not be as necessary as you’d previously assumed for roadside assistance. Many credit cards — including all Visa cards — provide access to roadside assistance that might be adequate if you don’t utilize the benefit too frequently.
Remember that the roadside assistance benefit for some cards requires you to be traveling away from home — so you might not be eligible for assistance if you have a dead battery or flat tire at or near home. I’d recommend taking a look through your wallet to figure out which card will provide the best roadside benefits. This way you’ll know who to call if you ever need these benefits.
Featured photo by Maradon 333/Shutterstock
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.