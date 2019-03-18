These Are the Capital One Credit Cards That Earn Transferable Miles
While many card issuers are cutting benefits left and right, Capital One doubled down last year with one of the biggest improvements to an existing product that we’ve ever seen. Capital One used to offer some of the best fixed-value credit cards on the market, but last December it added the ability to transfer miles earned on certain cards to the following 14 airline partners:
- Aeromexico Club Premier
- Air Canada Aeroplan
- Air France-KLM Flying Blue
- Alitalia MilleMiglia
- Avianca LifeMiles
- Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
- Emirates Skywards
- Etihad Guest
- EVA Infinity MileageLands
- Finnair Plus
- Hainan Fortune Wings Club
- Qantas Frequent Flyer
- Qatar Airways Privilege Club
- Singapore KrisFlyer
The original list included 12 partners, and Singapore and Emirates were added a bit later. Miles transfer at a 2:1.5 ratio, with the exception of Emirates and Singapore, which both have a 2:1 ratio. Since many of these transfer partners are niche programs that people are less familiar with, the TPG team has created a number of guides to help you maximize your redemptions with specific partners. You can check them out by clicking on the links for each partner in the list above.
If you’re looking to plan your next trip using one of these transfer partners, let’s take a look at which Capital One cards earn transferable miles. You have four options to pick from: a personal and business card, as well as no annual fee versions of each.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
While the Capital One Venture Rewards card has long been a fan favorite thanks to its straightforward earning and redemption structure, the addition of airline transfer partners has earned it a near permanent spot on TPG’s list of best credit card offers. New applicants can earn a 50,000-mile bonus after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months, and continue to earn 2x miles on every purchase as well as a whopping 10x miles at hotels.com, when you book at hotels.com/venture and pay with your Venture card.
The purchase eraser option still exists, meaning that you can redeem your points at a rate of 1 cent each to erase eligible travel purchases made on your Venture card in the last 90 days. There are no redemption minimums, so you can even redeem 560 points to wipe out the $5.60 in taxes you’ll pay on most domestic award tickets. Still, you’ll often come out ahead transferring to high value partners like Avianca, Aeroplan and Etihad Guest, whether you’re trying to book a long-haul premium-cabin award or a shorter domestic hop.
The Venture card has a $95 annual fee which is waived for the first year, and is one of only a few non-premium credit cards to offer an application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (up to $100). Still, if you’re looking to keep your costs as low as possible, you can opt for the no-annual-fee VentureOne Rewards Credit Card instead. You’ll earn a bonus of 20,000 miles after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months, and an earning rate of 1.25x miles on all purchases except for hotels.com which still earns 10x miles, when you book at hotels.com/venture and pay with your card.. The ~40% cut in earning makes this card a tougher sell, but it does still allow you to transfer your miles to the same set of partners.
Capital One Spark Miles for Business and Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business
If you’re a business owner, you need to spend time on growing your company and managing day-to-day operations, not agonizing over which credit card to use for each individual transaction. The Spark Miles for Business is a great option here, as it offers 5x miles on hotels and car rentals when booked through Capital One Travel, and 2x miles on all other purchases, with no caps or annual limits to worry about. The current welcome bonus of up to 200,000 bonus miles (50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and earn 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening) is a great way to jump-start your next trip.
You’ll have the same redemption options as the personal Venture Rewards card, giving you the flexibility to book cash tickets and erase the charges with your points or transfer to Capital One’s 14 airline partners. If you find yourself frequently booking last-minute travel for you and your employees, you’ll be happy to know that most transfers take less than 24 hours to complete (but you can check out a full list of transfer times here).
Like the Venture Rewards card, the Spark Miles has a $95 annual fee that’s waived for the first year. It also includes a number of business-friendly perks, like purchase protection, extended warranty, primary car rental insurance and free employee cards. The no annual fee Spark Miles Select for Business is currently offering a bonus of 20,000 miles after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months, though the earning rate is cut to 1.5 miles per dollar spent.
Bottom Line
If you liked the Capital One Venture and Spark Miles cards for the simplicity they offered, you’ll love them now that they give you the flexibility to transfer your miles to 14 airlines as well. The strong earning rate on everyday spending, up to 2.8% based on TPG’s valuations, makes these four cards a great choice to keep near the top of your wallet.
