If you’re serious about award travel, you need to maximize every tool in your arsenal to ensure your rewards account balance is as high as possible. One of the first steps is choosing the best credit cards to keep in your wallet. If you don’t have a good credit card strategy, you could lose out on a ton of extra miles through bonus spending categories, ultimately hindering you in the quest to meet your award-travel goals.
The road to choosing the best credit card for Delta flyers may not be as straightforward as you think. For instance, due to its branding, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express may seem like the obvious choice. But when you break it down, the Platinum Card® from American Express is a better option for return on spending, earning 5x Membership Rewards points on airfare purchases booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel (which can be transferred to Delta at a 1:1 ratio) compared with 2x SkyMiles for Delta purchases on the Gold Delta card.
And then there’s also the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express, both of which have their own unique perks and features. Let’s take a look at the details of all three cards and how they compare.
The Best Delta Credit Cards of 2019 are:
- Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express: Best for occasional Delta flyers
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express: Best for frequent Delta flyers
- Delta Reserve Credit Card from American Express: Best for Sky Club access and Delta status
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express: Best for business travelers who occasionally fly Delta
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express: Best for business travelers who frequently fly Delta
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card: Best for business travelers who want Sky Club access
Delta American Express Credit Cards
Delta partners solely with American Express for its cobranded airline credit cards and, in my opinion, these options offer nice-to-have but not essential benefits. The Gold Delta SkyMiles Amex, the Platinum Delta SkyMiles Amex and the Delta Reserve Amex all offer priority boarding and a first checked bag free for you and your companions (for a total of up to nine traveling on the same reservation).
Keep in mind there are also business versions of all three cobranded Delta credit cards: the Gold Delta Business SkyMiles Amex, the Platinum Delta SkyMiles Business Amex and the Delta Reserve for Business Amex. These have largely the same benefits of their personal credit card counterparts, but if you have a small business and want to separate expenses, a business credit card can be a strong option. Plus, if you’re trying to stay under 5/24 (Chase’s rule that limits credit card approvals), it’s helpful that Amex business credit cards don’t count toward your 5/24 standing.
Comparing Value and Perks
|
Gold Delta SkyMiles Amex
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Terms Apply.
|Up to $660
|First bag checked free
2x miles on Delta purchases
20% inflight savings
|$95* (see rates & fees)
|Up to $660
|
Platinum Delta SkyMiles Amex
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $500 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Terms Apply.
|Up to $1,100
|Annual companion certificate for main-cabin travel
Earn 10k MQMs and 10k miles after spending $25,000 in a calendar year, and another 10k of each after spending $50,000 in a year
First bag checked free
Main Cabin Priority 1 boarding
2x miles on Delta purchases
|$195 (see rates & fees)
|Up to $905
|
Delta Reserve Amex
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
|$480
|Complimentary Delta Sky Club access when you fly Delta, discounted rates for up to 2 guests ($545)
Annual companion certificate for first class, Comfort+ or main cabin
Earn 15k MQMs and 15k miles after spending $30,000 in a calendar year, and another 15k of each after spending $60,000 in a year
2x miles on Delta purchases
|$450 (see rates & fees)
|$575
|
Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Amex
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Terms Apply.
|Up to $660
|First bag checked free
2x miles on Delta purchases
20% inflight savings
Main Cabin Priority 1 boarding
|$95* (see rates & fees)
|Up to $660
|
Platinum Delta Business Amex
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $500 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Terms Apply.
|Up to $1,100
|Annual companion certificate for main-cabin travel
Earn 10k MQMs and 10k miles after spending $25,000 in a calendar year, and another 10k of each after spending $50,000 in a year
First bag checked free
Main Cabin Priority 1 boarding
2x miles on Delta purchases
|$195 (see rates & fees)
|Up to $905
|
Delta Reserve for Business Amex
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|Earn 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
|$480
|Complimentary Delta Sky Club access when you fly Delta, discounted rates for up to 2 guests ($545)
Annual companion certificate for first class, Comfort+ or main cabin
Earn 15k MQMs and 15k miles after spending $30,000 in a calendar year, and another 15k of each after spending $60,000 in a year
2x miles on Delta purchases
|$450 (see rates & fees)
|$575
*Annual fee waived the first year.
**Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer.
Gold Delta SkyMiles Card from American Express
Benefits
- Get a first bag checked for free on Delta flights
- Priority boarding
- 20% off inflight purchases
- Earn 2x miles on Delta purchases, and 1 miler per dollar on everything else
Annual Fee: $95; waived the first year
Bonus: 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Platinum Delta SkyMiles Card from American Express
Benefits
- Annual companion certificate each year upon card renewal for main cabin round-trip travel
- Earn 10,000 MQMs toward status and 10,000 redeemable miles when you spend $25,000 on the card in a calendar year. Earn an additional 10,000 MQMs and 10,000 redeemable miles when you spend $50,000 in a calendar year.
- Earn 2x miles on Delta purchases, and 1 miler per dollar on everything else
- Get a first bag checked for free on Delta flights
- Priority boarding
- 20% off inflight purchases
Annual Fee: $195
Bonus: 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $500 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Delta Reserve Card from American Express
Benefits
- Annual companion certificate each year upon card renewal for first-class, Comfort+ or main cabin round-trip travel
- Complimentary Delta Sky Club access when you fly Delta, plus discounted rates of $29 per person for up to 2 people
- Earn 15,000 MQMs toward status and 15,000 redeemable miles when you spend $30,000 on the card in a calendar year. Earn an additional 15,000 MQMs and 15,000 redeemable miles when you spend $60,000 in a calendar year.
- Earn 2x miles on Delta purchases, and 1 miler per dollar on everything else
- Get a first bag checked for free on Delta flights
- Priority boarding
- 20% off inflight purchases
Annual Fee: $450
Bonus: 40,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first three months.
Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Card from American Express
Benefits
- Get a first bag checked for free on Delta flights
- Priority boarding
- 20% off inflight purchases
- Earn 2x miles on Delta purchases, and 1 miler per dollar on everything else
Annual Fee: $95; waived the first year
Bonus: 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Platinum Delta SkyMiles Business Card from American Express
Benefits
- Annual companion certificate each year upon card renewal for main cabin round-trip travel
- Earn 10,000 MQMs toward status and 10,000 redeemable miles when you spend $25,000 on the card in a calendar year. Earn an additional 10,000 MQMs and 10,000 redeemable miles when you spend $50,000 in a calendar year.
- Earn 2x miles on Delta purchases, and 1 miler per dollar on everything else
- Get a first bag checked for free on Delta flights
- Priority boarding
- 20% off inflight purchases
Annual Fee: $195
Bonus: 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $500 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card
Benefits
- Annual companion certificate each year upon card renewal for first-class, Comfort+ or main cabin round-trip travel
- Complimentary Delta Sky Club access when you fly Delta, plus discounted rates of $29 per person for up to 2 people
- Earn 15,000 MQMs toward status and 15,000 redeemable miles when you spend $30,000 on the card in a calendar year. Earn an additional 15,000 MQMs and 15,000 redeemable miles when you spend $60,000 in a calendar year.
- Earn 2x miles on Delta purchases, and 1 miler per dollar on everything else
- Get a first bag checked for free on Delta flights
- Priority boarding
- 20% off inflight purchases
Annual Fee: $450
When Delta Amex Cards Make Sense
There’s also a more recently introduced no-annual-fee card (see rates & fees), the Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express. With this card, you can get 2x miles on Delta purchases, as well as on spending at US restaurants, 1 mile per dollar on everything else and 20% off eligible inflight purchases when you travel with Delta. It’s currently offering a bonus of 10,000 SkyMiles after you spend $500 in the first three months. Unlike the other Delta Amex cards, it does charge a 2.7% fee on foreign transactions (see rates & fees).
Overall, I think the Delta credit cards offer a fair value based on their respective annual fees. The ability to earn MQMs on the Delta Platinum and Reserve cards may make them worth the annual fees to some Delta loyalists, especially if they’re big credit card spenders and fall short on paid flights for the year.
Plus, with the Platinum and Reserve cards, you’ll receive a companion certificate for travel on Delta each year after your account anniversary. With the Platinum, you get a domestic companion certificate good for the main cabin, but with the Reserve it’s good for first class, Delta Comfort+ or the main cabin (also with a max of $75 in taxes and fees). Just keep in mind the restrictions, such as that the ticket is only eligible for travel within the 48 contiguous United States (though those who live in Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands can originate from their home to a destination in the 48 contiguous states).
Additionally, you can use Delta credit cards to waive the Medallion Qualification Dollar (MQD) requirement for Delta elite status. If you spend $25,000 on Delta SkyMiles Amex cards in a calendar year, you’ll get an MQD waiver for status levels up to Platinum, but to get the MQD requirement waived for Diamond Medallion status, you now have to spend an outrageous $250,000 on Delta credit cards in a calendar year. Needless to say, we don’t recommend going this route — especially since you can meet the MQD requirement for Diamond status by spending a much lower amount on Delta and partner flights in a calendar year.
When it comes to the Delta Reserve, I personally don’t think Sky Club access justifies the $450 annual fee. In my experience, the lounges are always packed and offer little in the way of complimentary refreshments. That said, the airline continues to charge higher and higher prices to enter its lounges, so if you fly Delta frequently and don’t have any lounge access through another card, this benefit could appeal to you. My recommendation is to only go after the Reserve card if you can put $60,000 on the card in a year to capture 40,000 MQMs, including the introductory bonus.
Additional American Express Options
As previously mentioned, Membership Rewards transfer to Delta at a 1:1 ratio, opening up another avenue in your SkyMiles-earning strategy. However, MR-earning cards aren’t the only Amex options for racking up significant SkyMiles, and you can actually get a much higher return on spending with some non-Delta-branded options from Amex.
Let’s take a look at other cards from Amex that can be very beneficial to the Delta flyer.
The Platinum Card from American Express
Benefits
- 5x points on all airfare booked directly with airlines
- Transfer points to more than 20 travel partners
- Up to a $200 annual air travel credit
- Up to $200 in annual Uber credits
- Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit
- Terms apply
Annual Fee: $550 annual fee (see rates & fees)
Bonus: 60,000 points after you spend $5,000 in the first three months
American Express® Gold Card
Benefits
- 3x points on all airfare purchased directly from the airline
- 4x points at restaurants worldwide
- 4x points at US supermarkets on up to $25,000 per year
- $120 dining credit: up to $10 each month when you pay with the Gold card at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Boxed and participating Shake Shack locations
- Up to $100 annual airline fee credit
- Terms apply
Annual Fee: $250 (see rates & fees)
Bonus: 35,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months
The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
Benefits
- For every billing period in which you use the card for 30 or more transactions, you’ll earn 50% extra Membership Rewards on your purchases.
- 3x points on the first $6,000 of annual spending at supermarkets
- 2x points on gas
Annual Fee: $95
Bonus: 15,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first three months of account opening.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
Benefits
- Get a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 Marriott points you transfer to any of its airline partners. (Marriott points transfer to Delta at a 3:1 ratio).
- 6x points on Marriott stays
- 3x points at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines
- 2x points on all other purchases
- $300 Marriott Bonvoy statement credit each cardmember year
- Free night award every year for properties that cost up to 50,000 points
- Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold elite status
- Terms apply
Annual Fee: $450 (see rates & fees)
Bonus: 75,000 points after you use your new card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
Bottom Line
With the seemingly nonstop devaluations and a lack of transparency when it comes to award travel costs, many award travelers have avoided Delta’s SkyMiles program for the past several years. Still, that’s not to say you can’t find some good value in SkyMiles, such as short-haul flights for just 10,000 miles per ticket and other steals with the flash award sales the airline regularly offers.
However, unless you’re the most die-hard Delta flyer alive and refuse to fly other airlines, I don’t see the cobranded Delta credit cards as being your best option unless you’re after the introductory bonus, pay to check a bag on Delta more than three times a year or are in need of some MQMs. The ancillary benefits the cobranded Delta cards offer are nice, but they’re not game-changers. The flexibility offered by the other American Express cards, along with bonus categories that earn you more SkyMiles, may make more sense for the average Delta flyer.
