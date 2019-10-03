This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s been a great few weeks for Delta flash sales, and now we’re seeing more. We’ve spotted domestic deals from major U.S. cities like Boston, Atlanta and New York starting at just 9,000 SkyMiles round-trip. If you don’t see your city, still search for yourself as not all deals are shown on the list. You may also find cheaper deals than what’s advertised.
For instance, Atlanta (ATL) to Las Vegas (LAS) is being advertised on Delta’s site for 30,500 SkyMiles. We were able to snag it for just 13,000 miles round-trip.
While some deals are in Main Cabin, others are in basic economy. If you book a Delta basic economy ticket, you will pay to check a bag and pick a seat before check-in and board last. Note that some basic economy restrictions are waived for elites and cardholders of Delta cobranded credit cards.
There are several Amex Delta cards with limited-time elevated welcome bonuses right now until Oct. 30, 2019. If you fly Delta often, you may want to consider adding a cobranded card to your wallet. Because Amex only allows you to earn the welcome bonus on each of its credit cards once per lifetime, it’s important to time your applications to hit increased bonus offers like this:
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 60,000 miles after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus a $50 statement credit after making a Delta purchase in the first three months. Terms apply.
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 75,000 miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus a $100 statement credit after making a Delta purchase in the first three months. Terms apply.
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 75,000 miles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. Terms apply.
To search, head to Delta’s SkyMiles deal page and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Then, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: 9,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in basic economy
Dates: October – February 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York to Tampa (TPA) for 9,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Detroit (DTW) to New Orleans (MSY) for 9,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Boston (BOS) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for 9,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Seattle (SEA) to San Francisco (SFO) for 9,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to New Orleans (MSY) for 9,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Atlanta (ATL) to Las Vegas (LAS) for 13,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, (3x on airfare), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
