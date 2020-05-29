How Clear’s airport safety precautions will keep you safer in the airport
Quarantine restrictions are beginning to lift around the world, and a number of veteran travelers are ready to hit the skies again. But it won’t traveling won’t remain safe for long without the proper precautions in place.
Enter Clear, the expedited security option available in 34 airports across the nation. The company recently implemented a number of practices designed to minimize the amount of exposure for. The biometrics screening pods allow travelers to verify their identity via a touch-free iris scan, while members who prefer to continue using fingerprint scanners instead will have quick access to constantly replenished hand sanitizer.
Each Clear pod is cleaned after every traveler verification, and can additionally be cleaned again upon request from the traveler. Furthermore, the entire pod and all Clear equipment is deep-cleaned and disinfected multiple times ecah day.
Social distance is also a priority for Clear: Floor markers have been placed six feet apart in Clear lanes, while screening pods have been spaced out at a wider distance than usual where possible, or separated by plexiglass protective shields where space doesn’t allow for distanced layouts.
Finally, Clear’s free Health Pass tool will allow travelers to store medical documents such as proof of clean health directly within the mobile app itself.
The safety precautions don’t stop with passengers. All of Clear’s employees must wear face masks throughout their shift, while managers are conducting daily health checks, including temperature scans and symptom inquiries, to ensure that all workers are healthy. Break rooms and other employee areas are regularly sanitized, and also undergo daily professional deep cleanings.
All of these precautions are in addition to Clear’s existing protocols for regular health and safety trainings, and Clear employees are often reminded to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on health practices.
Employees who feel sick, or who have or are planning to get tested for COVID-19, are asked to notify their managers immediately, and will receive paid time off for COVID-related illness. The company also covers 100 percent of employee health insurance, and pays out “care bonuses” through the “One CLEAR Fund,” which is funded by the full donated salaries of CLEAR’s CEO and President.
Featured photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
