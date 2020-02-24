New travel trick: Clear launches free mobile app to simplify entry into the US
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Most of us here at TPG love Clear, the subscription service that can get you put in the front of the line for security screening at many U.S. airports. We wrote the definitive guide to Clear access here so be sure to check that out.
Get Clear for a discounted rate of $149 for 12 months using code TPG149 or get a two-month free trial of Clear using code TPG2M
Clear reached out to let us know they are launching a mobile app that could simplify members’ entry into the U.S. It can also save you some money on Mobile Passport even if you’re not a member of Clear.
Related: With Global Entry crackdown, it’s now more important than ever to have Mobile Passport
Leah Hollander is the general manager of travel at Clear. She said, “CLEAR Pass is providing free access to Mobile Passport Control as part of our commitment to continually innovate and improve the travel experience. Whether you are a Clear member or not, you can use this service at no cost to make returning home from an international trip safer and easier.”
How it works
- Download the Clear Pass app from Apple’s App Store.
- Create a profile, including your passport information and a selfie
- Just like Mobile Passport, after landing you create a new trip by choosing your arrival airport, airline and answering customs questions
- Go to the Mobile Passport Control line and show the QR code and passport.
- Clear Pass stores the profile and passport for free so you don’t need to repeat the initial steps
One of my favorite tips for travelers is to download the Mobile Passport Control app (MPC) which can literally save you hours at U.S. Customs stations at many U.S. airports. The Points Guy himself, Brian Kelly, wrote about it as far back as 2016. As we’ve reported, the Mobile Passport app requires an annual subscription to store your info, so this would be a good workaround if you don’t want to pay the $14.99 for Mobile Passport.
Related: Why Mobile Passport can be a better option than Global Entry
Here’s Brian Kelly’s conversation with CEO of Clear, Caryn Seidman-Becker. Seidman-Becker shares Clear’s expansion plans, and breaks down membership pricing:
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.