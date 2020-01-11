Airbus breaks records with 2019 aircraft orders, deliveries
It’s been a banner year for at least one aerospace giant.
Aircraft manufacturer Airbus shattered its own performance records in 2019, increasing deliveries by 8% over the previous year and boasting 1,131 new aircraft orders. Deliveries to 99 airlines included:
- A220 family: 48 (versus 20 in 2018)
- A320 family: 642 (versus 626 in 2018)
- A330 family: 53 (versus 49 in 2018)
- A350 family: 112 (versus 93 in 2018)
- A380: 8 (versus 12 in 2018)
Airbus reported strong sales in 2019, including 63 net orders for the A220, 654 net orders for the A320 family (including the A321XLR), 32 net orders for the A350 family and 89 net orders for A330 family aircraft. The manufacturer decided to end A380 production last year.
This was the 17th year in a row Airbus increased production, in particular 173 widebody aircraft — its highest number in a single year. Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said, “I am happy to see our commercial aircraft order and delivery numbers reflecting the continuous efforts to better serve our customers and bring our competitive products and services to the market.”
Meanwhile, competitor Boeing continues to struggle after the grounding of the 737 MAX. Order cancellations and suspension of the 737 MAX production line along with uncertainty about the aircraft’s return to service resulted in the company missing third-quarter expectations. This is in sharp contrast to the record-setting results Boeing achieved in 2018.
Airbus will release its full year 2019 financial results on Feb. 13, 2020.
Featured photo by Balint Porneczi/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
