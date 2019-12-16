Boeing considers suspending Boeing 737 MAX production, reports say
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Boeing may be ready to temporarily halt production of its troubled Boeing 737 MAX line.
The company’s board is reportedly considering a proposal from management as the grounding of the jet appears certain to drag into 2020, now likely into February or beyond.
At least two media outlets –The Seattle Times and The Wall Street Journal – reported the news Sunday, citing unnamed sources. The reports suggested a formal announcement from Boeing could come as soon as Monday.
“It depends on the return to service. How long is that going to take? Is it 60 days? Probably,” an unnamed “person close to the decision makers” said to the Seattle Times. “You can only build them for so long without delivering.”
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The 737 MAX was grounded in March after the second deadly crash of the jet in five months. An automated flight control system is suspected of contributing to both accidents, and Boeing has been working with regulators and airlines to address the issue and update the software involved.
Boeing initially seemed optimistic that the MAX would be cleared to resume flying quickly, but recertification for the jet has already dragged into its tenth month as regulators continue to evaluate Boeing’s efforts to address safety concerns. In the U.S., airlines have had to make numerous adjustments to their schedules as the MAX grounding has persisted. Some media reports now say the MAX may not be cleared to fly until February 2020 or after.
Even as the grounding has dragged on, Boeing has kept churning out new Boeing 737 MAXes — planes it cannot deliver to airline customers until the jet is cleared to fly again. Even though Boeing has already slowed production of the MAX, the company has struggled to find places to store all of the MAXes still coming off the lines.
Boeing officials had previously said that they’d be forced to consider suspending production if approval for software fixes and training updates pushed into 2020, something that now appears to be certain.
In its report, the Journal noted “support for halting production comes days after U.S. regulators warned the aerospace giant it had been setting unrealistic expectations for when the jet would be allowed to fly again, these [unnamed] people said.”
Boeing addressed the reports Sunday, telling Reuters in a statement the company “will continue to assess production decisions based on the timing and conditions of return to service, which will be based on regulatory approvals and may vary by jurisdiction.”
Contributing: Zach Wichter
Featured image: Ben Mutzabaugh/TPG
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.