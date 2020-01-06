Spirit Airlines makes big Airbus order official
Spirit Airlines has finalized its order for up to 150 Airbus A320neo jets, a deal that will fuel Spirit’s plan to double in size over the next five years.
As expected, the South Florida-based discounter firmed its previous commitment for 100 A320neo family aircraft plus 50 options at the end of December. The jets, which complement its current A320 family fleet, include A319neo, A320neo and A321neo models.
Deliveries of the new jets will begin in 2022 and continue through 2027.
Spirit has big growth plans over the next few years. It plans to grow by double-digits this year, focusing on connecting markets in its network and adding new destinations.
“We’re going to double our size by 2025,” Spirit vice president of inflight experience Lania Rittenhouse told reporters in December.
Complementing the planned growth is a new passenger cabin and seats on its planes that Spirit debuted in December. The new cabin includes a refreshed look emphasizing the airline’s yellow-and-black livery, while the seats aim to increase “useable” space through new design and moving the literature pocket to the top of the seatback.
Spirit plans to take delivery of 21 A320neos this year, but is looking for up to seven more aircraft to bolster its fleet growth.
