Air France boosts Airbus A350 orders to replace A380s, A340s
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Air France has ordered another 10 Airbus A350-900s to replace the Airbus A340 and A380 wide-bodies that it will retire over the next three years.
The deal brings the Paris-based carrier’s commitments for the A350 to 38, including three already in its fleet, Air France said Wednesday. The airline configures its A350s with 324 seats, including 34 in business class, 24 in premium economy, and 266 in economy.
The order will allow Air France to remove the four remaining A340s in its fleet by the first quarter of 2021, and its 10 A380s by year-end 2022. At that point, the airline will operate just four wide-body families: the Airbus A330 and A350 and the Boeing 777 and 787.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
“The rationalization and modernization of the Air France-KLM fleet is essential to improve its economic and operational performance,” Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, said in a statement. A 25% reduction in fuel burn compared to previous generation aircraft was cited among economic benefits.
In July, Smith said Air France was in negotiations with Airbus and Boeing over an order for either the A330-900, A350-900 or 787-9 as a replacement for its A340s and A380s. The A350 was widely viewed as having a leg up due to the airline’s existing orders for the type, and the group’s earlier decision to consolidate its A350s at Air France and 787s at KLM.
Air France took delivery of its first A350 in September, and began passenger flights in October. The airline is flying the jet to Cairo (CAI), Seoul Incheon (ICN) and Toronto Pearson (YYZ) this winter, according to Cirium schedules.
Related: First look inside Air France’s Airbus A350
Featured image courtesy of Airbus.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.