17 reasons I love traveling with my dad
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Some of my greatest travel memories have been from trips I’ve taken with my dad. He and I have shared a special bond since I was born: I was named after him and he was the third son out of three boys and a girl — just like me.
I credit my dad with sparking my love of points, miles and travel. He was a frequent traveler when I was a kid, and it was his request for me to figure out how to use his stash of airline miles to get our family to the Caribbean that changed the course of my life. To this day, I call him the Original Points Guy for pushing me to get deeply involved with something I had a knack for — and love.
The last trip we went on as a duo was back in 2017 when we visited Egypt and Jordan — two countries that neither of us had been to before. It was an amazing trip: We explored Cairo, Amman, Petra and Wadi Rum. But, the best thing about that trip was the unimpeded access to my dad — it reinforced how similar we are, and caused me to think about why, exactly, I love traveling with him so much
Sign up for TPG’s new weekly newsletter written by Brian Kelly.
It’s fun to see what I’ll be like in 30 years
While we are starkly different in many ways, at the core we are the same person. Even though I’m taking the lead with the reservations these days, it’s fun to see him always keeping his cool and notice his fun quirks, like always falling asleep before takeoff and in the lounge.
Related: TPG readers’ favorite airport lounges around the world
He makes waiting in lines so much more fun
When we were flying to Cairo a couple of years ago, we got hit with a truly enormous TSA line. (Sadly Egypt Air still doesn’t participate in PreCheck!) Had I been alone, I probably would have been mean-tweeting the TSA (OK, I did once) and mad that every minute in line meant one less minute I’d spend in the lounge. But with my Dad there, we were both so excited and made the best of it. Dare I say he even made it a fun experience?
Related: Guide to all the airlines participating in TSA PreCheck
He’s a fantastic wingman
Before flying Egypt Air — a dry airline — we wanted to buy cans of beer from an airport bar since we didn’t have enough time to buy anything in the duty-free shop. The bartender quickly rebuffed my request, but my old man charmed her with his toothy smile and dad humor. Lo and behold, we soon had four brewskis to-go, which certainly helped improve our experience on board a dry airline!
Related: 9 great spots to grab a drink in the airport
He puts things in perspective for me
If it had just been me, I probably would have torn EgyptAir apart for having a dated product and apathetic service, but he was blown away by the legroom and reminded me that it was actually comfortable enough. (Now, of course, EgyptAir has Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with reverse-herringbone seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, though the jury’s still out on the overall quality of its business-class offering.)
Related: The best sites for searching Star Alliance award availability
Instead of being a full-blown snob, he helped me realize that the trip was more about the destination and less-so about the journey — something us AvGeeks can sometimes lose sight of.
He helps me hone my dad jokes
Seriously, my dad’s jokes are epic and they even translate internationally — well, most of the time. One of our tour guides on the Middle East trip joked with us about drinking camels’ milk and my dad ran with that for the two days we were in Cairo. Don’t worry, I’m not rude and still laugh at them. Well, some of them…
Related: 5 lessons I learned about travel from my dad
Role reversal is fun
He sacrificed so much for us growing up — he traveled a ton and thus missed out on ball games and birthday parties, but he did it all to put us through college. Now, it’s awesome to be able to pay him back in a way that’s meaningful since he would never accept cash from me.
Quality time with loved ones is healing
The world can feel like it’s out of control and upside-down. It did when my dad and I set off on this journey a few years ago and it does again today in 2020. But, what you really need to focus on is what you can control — spending time with those you love and those who love you.
He’s an amazing photographer
I mean, just look at this!
Related: How to take amazing travel photos with your phone
He’s the least-needy person I know
My dad hates crowds (like father, like son) and if a tour is hot or boring, he’s always down to go back to the hotel for some downtime or to take a lazy afternoon nap.
Related: Trips you should book well in advance
He’s a great tourist
Sometimes, I get tired of tours and zone out. But, my dad’s always interested in what the tour guides are saying and has an arsenal of questions at the ready.
Related: How to feel less like a tourist when you travel
He’s a great seatmate
My dad sleeps most of the time and wants to talk only when you want to. What could be better?
Related: How to talk to your seatmate
He’s disciplined about keeping records of our trips
I caught him filming a video report of his bubble room at Wadi Rum — he’s a natural!
Related: What it’s like to go glamping at Wadi Rum
He appreciates a surprise
My dad is a native New Yorker, and when I surprised him with a helicopter ride above the city, it was so heart-warming to see his face light up while looking at his city from that vantage point for the first time.
Related: A full review of Blade’s helicopter service from Manhattan to JFK
He’s 6’3″ and mean-looking — no one messes with us!
No, that’s not my bodyguard leaving the helicopter — that’s my Dad!
He goes with the flow
Not every dad would jump at the thought of crawling through tunnels under the Pyramids — but my dad never complained!
Related: Mistakes travelers make when traveling to Egypt
He reminds me of Joe Biden and Conan O’Brien
And that’s just an awesome mix.
He is a constant reminder of the man I want to be
I value every single second I get to spend with him.
All images courtesy of Brian Kelly
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.