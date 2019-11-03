TPG readers’ favorite airport lounges around the world
A while back, we asked our TPG Lounge readers to share their favorite airline lounges around the world — and which ones they thought had the best food. Here’s a look at some of our favorite answers. (Some responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity).
The best lounges in the U.S. and Canada
Many of our TPG Lounge members praised United Polaris, Delta Sky Club and Amex Centurion Lounges around the U.S., while others preferred to spend time in lounges by Turkish Airlines, American Airlines, Qantas and Air Canada.
“The Turkish Airlines lounge in Dulles Airport. I want to fly there again just for the food.” — Rebecca A.
“Pretty impressed with the United Polaris Lounge at LAX. I guess it’s pretty new, with a large outdoor terrace and way more food than most of the other United lounges.” — Brad P.
“Chef Michael Solomonov has worked some magic at Philly’s Centurion Lounge.” — Cristina M.V.
“Delta Sky Club lounges are unmatched. There’s always fresh chicken tortilla soup, a salad bar, chicken salad and fresh cookies.” — Miyako F.
“The United Polaris Lounge at ORD. Hands down, it’s better than the Centurion Lounges and even ANA Suite Lounge at Haneda.” — Alex N.
“The Qantas International First Lounge at LAX, Cathay Pacific’s lounge at HKG and the Thai Airways lounge at BKK. I also love the French toast at La Guardia’s Centurion Lounge and some of the Tex Mex options at DFW.” — Carl C.
“I’m surprised no one mentioned the American Airlines Flagship Lounge at JFK. The best lounge in the U.S.” — Michael I.
“The Qantas International First Lounge at LAX. It’s basically a five-star restaurant.” — ZB F.
“The Centurion Lounges have been high water marks for me, though I’ve never had the privilege of going to an American Airlines Flagship First lounge, Singapore’s first-class section at SIN or Lufthansa’s First Class Terminal in Frankfurt. Of the Centurion Lounges, I’ve enjoyed the Dallas location’s food the most.” — Beau S.
“The international departures Maple Leaf Lounge in Montreal was amazing! Made-to-order food served right to your table, plus a great selection of regular stuff.” — Michaela W.
Favorite lounges in Asia and the Middle East
There’s nothing like a well-done business- or first-class lounge in Asia or the Middle East. Here are some of our TPG Lounge reader’s all-time favorites.
“I don’t go to lounges nearly as often as many of you, so the novelties are not yet lost on me. In the JAL First Class Lounge at Narita, there’s a beer robot that pours a perfect 12-ounce draught of Sapporo, then separately and precisely applies the foam head. I just went to the Alaska Airlines Lounge in JFK’s T7 with the Priority Pass, and they had a little machine that makes pancakes on a conveyor belt. In terms of food, nothing has come close to the Cathay Pacific lounges in Hong Kong. Wow.” — Mark K.
“I am weird so my absolute favorite is the Cathay Pacific business-class lounge’s noodle bar. I highly prefer it to the one in Hong Kong (HKG). Also, Al Safwa in Doha, the Cathay Pacific First Class lounge at HKG, the Emirates First lounge in Dubai and the Turkish Airlines lounge in Istanbul (IST).” — Inga K.
“If you’re ever in Hanoi, definitely try the Priority Pass lounge in international departures, which has amazing pho that’s freshly made-to-order by the chef. It’s as good as the Cathay Pacific lounge’s noodle bar. The Emirates First Class lounge’s a-la-carte restaurant is also one of my favorites.” — Ashish S.
“Cathay Pacific’s The Pier and The Wing First Class Lounge, Singapore Airlines’ Private Room and Virgin Atlantic’s Clubhouses.” — Will W.
“I like that the Cathay Pacific business-class lounge in Bangkok has pad thai at 7:00 a.m. A winner for me, too.” — Ben K.
“Singapore Airlines’ SilverKris First Class Lounge in Singapore.” — Noah R.
“Al Mourjan in Doha (DOH) was fantastic. And that’s only the business-class lounge. I can only imagine what Al Safra must be like.” — Mary R.
“The ANA lounge in Tokyo (NRT) has good snacks, a nice choice of drinks and a beer-pouring machine. Also appreciated the Weihenstephaner beer at the Lufthansa lounge in Frankfurt.” — Robert M.
“The Private Room for Singapore Airlines Suites passengers at SIN is awesome, rock solid.” — ZB F.
“The ANA lounge in Tokyo (NRT). The noodle bar is amazing.” — Nitin N.
“The JAL First Class Lounge in Shanghai (PVG) has made-to-order soup dumplings, which is pretty fantastic.” — Chris C.
“Etihad’s First Class Lounge and Spa in Abu Dhabi was life changing. Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific lounge, Bangkok’s Oman Air lounge. Domestically, my favorite is my home base airport’s Centurion Lounge in Las Vegas.” — Marianne C.
“Emirates First Class Lounge in Dubai was outstanding!” — Tom A.
Memorable lounges of Europe and Australia
Lufthansa’s business- and first-class lounges were a big hit with our TPG Lounge crowd, while those by SWISS, Alitalia, Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Air France and Qantas also received a nod.
“The Lufthansa Business Class Lounge in Frankfurt had the best scrambled eggs I’ve ever eaten anywhere. I kept going back and getting another tiny spoonful. I’m pretty sure they were cooked super slow with some cream.” — Catherine O.
“The SWISS Arrivals Lounge in Zurich has the best breakfast spread. ANA’s lounges in Narita (NRT) make delicious udon and ramen bowls. The International Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge in Toronto (YYZ) has the best spread in North America.” — Colin C.
“Lufthansa’s First Class Terminal in Frankfurt (FRA). Great eggs Benedict and fabulous Bloody Marys. The Star Alliance Lounge in Lyon is sneaky good, too.” — Taran B.
“The Magnifica (business class) Alitalia lounge in Rome.” — Andrew M.
“The Singapore Airlines international departures lounge in London (LHR).” — Ashi M.
“Domestically, Delta Sky Club is pleasingly consistent across the places I’ve been. Internationally, the British Airways Galleries Lounge at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 is great, as is the Air France Lounge in Paris (CDG) in T2E.” — Justin K.
“The Qantas First Class Lounge in Sydney. Everything on that menu is delicious.” — Jake M.
Featured photo of United Polaris Lounge at EWR by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
