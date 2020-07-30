14 new hotels — from South Beach to Century City — we can’t wait to visit
One of the most reassuring things for the travel industry is that, throughout the pandemic, hotel chains and individual properties across the globe have continued to open new hotels.
These companies and hoteliers understand we’ll get past this global health crisis and the world will return to normal. That’s why they’re not putting the brakes on certain development projects. In fact, some pretty incredible hotels have opened this summer, with even more debuting soon.
So, even though many of us are staying home right now, you’re probably going to want to put these properties on your “must visit” list for when it’s safer to travel.
In This Post
Northeast
The big news on the East Coast is the dual opening of Hyatt’s Wyndhurst Manor & Club and Miraval Berkshires on the same property. A Canopy by Hilton is also now open in Philadelphia and, in Rhode Island, a sporting club devoted to outdoor activities has arrived.
Wyndhurst Manor & Club in Lenox, Massachusetts
World of Hyatt has a new resort in the Berkshires. Part of Destination Hotels, Wyndhurst Manor & Club is a reimagining of a Gilded Age Berkshires mansion and cottage. The complex has elegant rooms, an outdoor pool, an 18-hole golf course and a fitness center. There are also two restaurants: a tavern serving breakfast, lunch and dinner and the upscale 1894 Fireside Bistro serving lunch and dinner.
You’ll need to decide what’s most important to you when you select from the 46 distinct rooms, including 19 suites, throughout the mansion, Beecher’s Cottage and three smaller cottages. For the most spacious king rooms, pick one in the Mansion building, because they range from 420 to 672 square feet. You can also choose from mountain and golf course views.
Standard Rooms start at 25,000 World of Hyatt points per night while Premium Suites, like the 750-square-foot Mansion Suite with two queen beds, start at 50,000 points.
Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa in Lenox, Massachusetts
Also from Hyatt and on the same property as Wyndhurst Manor is the long-awaited Miraval Berkshires. It’s only the brand’s third outpost after the original properties in Tucson and Austin.
Designed for discerning guests seeking an intimate, high-caliber wellness retreat, the property is nestled on 380 acres, and there are just 100 guest rooms. Highlights include an expansive outdoor pool and an 18-hole golf course.
Outdoor enthusiasts will be drawn to the equine program at Meadowview Stables and the nearby farm where much of the property’s produce is grown. Guests can even take classes on raising chickens and beekeeping or explore the adjacent forest, which is popular for hiking. Back to nature, indeed. If you’re more inspired by culinary pursuits, visit the Life in Balance Culinary Kitchen — with touches by Williams Sonoma — where you can take cooking classes or enjoy a five-course Chef’s Table experience.
But, the real draw here is the 29,000-square-foot Life in Balance Spa. In addition to 28 treatment rooms, there’s an indoor pool reserved for water-based treatments.
Standard Rooms start at 45,000 World of Hyatt points per night. Standard Suites (Miraval Suite King) start at 75,000 points while Premium Suites (Miraval Suite Queen) start at 105,000 points. You can earn points with The World of Hyatt Credit Card, one of our favorites for earning hotel points.
Canopy by Hilton Philadelphia in Pennsylvania
The 236-room Canopy Philadelphia opens on Aug. 3 and should be on your radar because of its terrific location in the Midtown Village neighborhood.
Formerly the Stephen Girard Building, it’s a quick walk from the hotel to sightseeing at the Reading Terminal Market, City Hall, the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and more. You can borrow a complimentary bike from the hotel to explore it all. And, with the Pennsylvania Convention Center nearby, this hotel could be ideal for future business trips.
Guests will love discovering artworks by local artists around this 19th-century building. They’re all inspired by Philadelphia’s modern street art scene and the Beaux-Arts movement.
Rooms offer a king or two queen beds with gel memory foam and Serta Cool Balance Technology as well as a 55-inch television, mini-fridge, Nespresso machine, hand-held clothes steamer and a workspace. Filtered water and Wi-Fi are complimentary.
Standard Room Rewards range from 44,000 to 80,000 Hilton Honors points per night, depending on your travel dates. You can earn Hilton Honors points with credit cards such as the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card and Hilton Honors Card from American Express.
Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island
The lovely Preserve Sporting Club & Residences opened on July 1 in Richmond, Rhode Island. It’s a 30-minute drive from Providence, 1.5 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from New York City, making it a fantastic destination for city dwellers seeking a scenic escape.
If you’ve been bored out of your mind at home, this is the place to bring the family — no matter the season. With more than 3,500 acres to explore, there’s an incredible array of outdoor activities. We’re talking 10 fly-fishing ponds, 100 miles of hiking trails, an 18-hole golf course, clay and grass tennis courts, ski mobile and mountain bike trails, cross-country skiing, ice skating, snowshoeing, horseback riding, upland hunting and more.
You’ll also find a spa, fitness center and multiple dining venues. Accommodations include luxury cabins, lodge suites and private homes set across the property. While this isn’t a points hotel, you can use an “eraser” card like the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card to use your Capital One miles at a 1 mile to 1 cent ratio to pay for a travel expense on your statement.
South
A lot is happening in the hospitality industry in the South. Check out options in Key West, Miami and Orlando as well as boutique properties in Savannah and Charleston and a garden manor in Austin.
Kimpton Key West in Florida
The Kimpton Key West is intriguing since it’s not one resort, but rather five historic sites: Winslow’s Bungalows, the Lighthouse Hotel, Ella’s Cottages, Fitch Loge and Ridley House. The new property was open for one brief week in March before the coronavirus shut down all of Key West. Guests can once again visit Winslow’s Bungalows and the Lighthouse Hotel, though the other three venues will open throughout the remainder of 2020.
In the heart of Key West’s Old Town, Winslow’s Bungalows date to 1856, named after the American painter who was a summer resident of the city. The 85-guest-room complex offers an incredibly lush garden setting, three pools and an outdoor bar. (This property was previously the Chelsea Hotel and Key Lime Inn.) Rooms start at 40,000 IHG Rewards Club points plus a $30 per day resort fee.
The Lighthouse Hotel (formerly Lighthouse Court Hotel) dates back to 1858 and is a fantastic home base if you plan to visit Hemingway’s home and the Key West Lighthouse, both just steps away. The property also has a pool and bar, and rooms here start at 32,500 IHG points plus a $30 per day resort fee.
Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach in Florida
You may already have a favorite points hotel in Miami, but we love checking out newcomers and the Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach — at the cusp of the Sunset Harbour neighborhood — is an exciting addition. Kobi Karp, a storied Miami architect, designed the property to be an urban respite, but also close to the best restaurants, nightlife and shops.
The hotel and its 96 rooms were designed around a central atrium and the look is reminiscent of a yacht’s hull. The lobby is a stunner with custom light installations, art displays, abstract shapes and fabric that echo the ocean’s tides.
Many rooms feature balconies that overlook Biscayne Bay, and there’s also a rooftop pool and two-tier roof deck. When you want to head to the beach, there are free transfers to the Kimpton Beach Club right on South Beach. Later this summer, Morini Osteria Romagnola Italian restaurant will open on site. Rooms start at 25,000 IHG points plus a $30 per day resort fee.
Legoland Pirate Island Hotel in Winter Haven, Florida
Legoland Florida Resort’s newest on-site hotel, Pirate Island, made its debut in June. For families, this 150-room property makes so much sense since it’s just steps from Legoland. That makes it easy to retreat to your room when you need a break from the heat, crowds or from wearing your face mask all day at the park.
The biggest boon for families is that every room has a separate sleeping area for kids. Parents can easily stay up later than the little ones without creeping around an open floorplan, whispering in the dark. Now that’s a treat! The area for the kids is also super themed and some rooms even feature bunk beds. Standard rooms accommodate up to two adults and three children, while suites can house up to five children.
Other perks include a daily in-room treasure hunt with Lego prizes, free breakfast and complimentary parking. In addition to being close to Legoland, the hotel has a heated pool, children’s play area, restaurant and nightly kid-friendly entertainment. Families also get access to the Master Model Builder experience. For an additional fee, guests can take pontoon rides on Lake Eloise or play at a nine-hole miniature golf course.
JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District in Georgia
The JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District opened July 29 — and that’s welcome news to many TPG staffers who call this one of their favorite small cities in the South. Occupying a former power plant, all the historic architectural elements of this 1912 building remain intact. Its location along the Savannah Riverwalk makes it ideal, whether you’re visiting for pleasure or to attend a conference at the convention center across the river.
Guests can select a room in one of three buildings: The Power Plant appeals to those who enjoy a dash of history. Romantics should pick the Three Muses, while the Atlantic rooms have a bold, contemporary maritime aesthetic.
As a full-service hotel, there’s a variety of dining venues ranging from Starbucks to a tequila bar and cantina, a barbecue joint and seafood pavilions along the Riverwalk as well as a steakhouse, Biergarten and pizzeria.
This Category 7 hotel requires between 50,000 and 70,000 points per night. If you have a 50,000-point free night certificate, like the one you get on your card anniversary with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, you can use it at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District on off-peak dates.
Emeline in Charleston, South Carolina
If you love Southern cities as much as we do, Emeline — which opened July 1 in Charleston’s Historic District — will be of interest. The fashionable entrance, with its Roman Corinthian pediment, is stunning and invites guests to discover the property within.
The boutique hotel sets 212 all-king-bed guest rooms, including 128 suites, around a courtyard and a greenhouse. Guests will enjoy embroidered Matouk linens and towels; Red Flower bath amenities; free Wi-Fi; plush robes; and use of a Charleston field guide. Suites are decked out with Crosley turntables and vinyl records.
The hotel also offers a pet program, bike loaners, a shop filled with locally made goods and several dining options.
If you’ve got Chase Ultimate Rewards points, you can use them to book a stay at Emeline through Chase’s travel portal. When we checked nights in August through a Chase Sapphire Reserve account, we were quoted 14,100 points per night for a king bed city view room and 16,140 points for The Traveler’s Suite with a king bed and queen sofa. Or, book through the Chase travel portal and pay with your Chase credit to earn Ultimate Rewards points.
Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection in Austin, Texas
There’s a new take on an Austin, Texas, landmark: the reimagined Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection. The secluded 10-acre complex is located at the city’s center (in central Austin’s Hancock neighborhood) and is punctuated by formal gardens and a courtyard, while the Italian Renaissance Revival mansion evokes a European country home feel.
Care was put into selecting one-of-a-kind vintage furnishings. Book a one- or two-bedroom Mansion Suite, most of which feature dining tables that accommodates at least four people and rainfall showers in the bathroom. Some have antique windows through which you’re gifted garden views. You can also book rooms or suites at the inn. The 400-square-foot rooms feature Juliette balconies or French doors that open onto the gardens or courtyard. Sprawling one-bedroom suites feature unique amenities (think: the deep soaking tub in the Pomegranate Suite) and come with a private garden or terrace.
The estate is also a destination for dining, with menus featuring Texas heritage cuisine made from produce grown right on the estate, sustainable seafood and steaks dry-aged on site. Lutie’s dining room opens in the fall.
You can use your Chase Ultimate Rewards points to book a stay at the Commodore Perry Estate. The rate offered depends on your card type, but when we checked with a Reserve account, nights in August cost just shy of 30,000 points. Or, use a card like the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card and then “erase” the travel-coded charge from your statement using your miles at a 1 cent per mile exchange.
Midwest
In the Midwest, a standout Autograph Collection hotel in Indiana speaks to the artist and musician in all of us.
Hotel Carmichael, Autograph Collection in Carmel, Indiana
While most of the hotels on this list are on the coasts, Hotel Carmichael, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, was a standout.
In Carmel, Indiana, a half-hour from Indianapolis International Airport (IND), the hotel overlooks The Center for the Performing Arts and Carmel Arts & Design District. This boutique hotel was designed to draw creative types from way beyond the Midwest.
There are a few design elements that set Hotel Carmichael apart. First, the hotel has a huge wood-burning fireplace — which it claims is the only Marriott property to have that feature. Each room has a chandelier and there’s a musical element, too. The hotel will have the second Michael Festinstein’s Cabaret (based on the New York original), which will include private dining as well as big-name performers in the lobby bar.
The hotel, which opens in August, is a Category 4 in Marriott’s Bonvoy program. Off-peak dates run 20,000 points per night, standard dates are 25,000 and peak dates are 30,000 points per night.
West
And, finally, on the West Coast, you can check out new hotels from Aman, Marriott and Fairmont.
Camp Sarika by Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah
Amangiri’s new Camp Sarika in Canyon Point, Utah, which opened in early July, seems like it was tailormade for socially distanced vacations. The property comprises 10 one- and two-bedroom tented pavilions that can accommodate up to 30 people, and is circled by 600 hectares of the Utah desert — plenty of space to for you and your party. Here, it’s all about communing with nature, cloud-watching, exploring vermillion rock formations and scanning the night sky for stars.
Each luxury tent features one or two bedrooms, a separate living area, dining area, bar and outdoor deck with a fire pit and private heated plunge pool. You’ll also find a public pavilion with two spa suites, a restaurant, sun deck, pool and Jacuzzi. Guests can also hike 30 minutes (or take a five-minute drive) to Camp Sarika’s sister resort, Amangiri, to enjoy all its amenities.
Note that Amangiri participates in the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program, offering a room upgrade upon arrival (when available), daily breakfast for two, guaranteed 4 p.m. late checkout, noon check in (when available), free Wi-Fi and an up to $100 property credit. Watch Amex’s site to see if Camp Sarika is added to this program. Amex FHR is for the exclusive use cardholders with a Platinum- or Centurion-branded card, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express. You can book with cash and earn 5x Membership Rewards points, or your points to pay instead.
The Glenmark Hotel, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Glendale, California
The Glenmark Hotel, which opened in mid-July in Glendale, California, is both intimate and artful. With just 85 rooms, the property won’t feel crowded, yet it has enough on-site amenities — from a restaurant to a rooftop bar (the tallest in the city) and well-designed fitness center — to keep guests happy.
As part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio brand, the hotel emphasizes the arts. Indeed, the lobby showcases works by local artists as well as replicas from masters like Picasso and Dali. And, Kevin Barry Fine Art curated the pieces in each guest room. Each guest room also features a 55-inch Smart television, a mini-fridge, in-room safe and free Wi-Fi. Call down to the front desk to request additional amenities such as a Nespresso coffee machine, hairdryer, robe or iron and ironing board.
The property’s 1,000-square-foot gym boasts Peloton stationary bikes, free weights, cardio machines and more. And you just might need to use the gym after a few meals at Olia, the on-site restaurant serving Mediterranean and French Provincial dishes designed by chef Tony Trujillo.
The Glenmark Hotel is a Category 6 property in the Marriott Bonvoy program. Redeem 40,000 points per night for off-peak dates and 60,000 on peak nights. If you have a 50,000-point free night certificate, you can use it on standard dates.
Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles
What’s a list of the country’s hottest new hotels without mentioning this reimagined Los Angeles landmark?
Formerly the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, the mid-century modern building — originally designed by architect Minoru Yamasaki in the mid-1960s — has been transformed by international design firm Yabu Pushelberg. The property reopens Sept. 1 as the Fairmont Century Plaza. Next to 20th Century Fox Studios, it’s exactly the type of place where you could run into your favorite Hollywood celebrities.
There are 400 guest rooms — each with a balcony or patio. Guests can book suites, king rooms or double rooms. A highlight of the new Fairmont is the rooftop pool with cabanas and bar service. It’s likely to become the place to see and be seen. We’re also looking forward to snagging a reservation at Lumiere, an American brasserie with James Beard Award-nominated executive chef Jason Franey at the stove.
And, you won’t be able to miss the 14,000-square-foot Fairmont Spa Century Plaza with experiential showers, a Himalayan salt room, a Sanarium, aromatherapy steam room, Hammam and more.
You can redeem Accor Live Limitless points for a stay at the Fairmont Century Plaza, which can now be transferred from Capital One at a rate of 2 to 1 (so, 1,000 Capital One miles will net you 500 ALL Rewards points).
Featured image courtesy of Aman
