World of Hyatt announces addition of more Destination Hotels
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
World of Hyatt announced today that it is onboarding more Destination hotels into its portfolio, from today through Nov. 12.
The hotel chain says that as of Nov. 12, more than 60 hotels across the Thompson Hotels, Joie de Vivre, Alila and Destination brands will have joined World of Hyatt in several locations around the world, including Mexico, Bali and more. World of Hyatt members will have access to more than twenty luxurious spas, 12 world-class golf courses, nine skiing destinations, and several renowned restaurants.
The World of Hyatt Credit Card holders will earn 4 points per eligible dollar spent at participating Destination locations, while Hyatt Credit Card (no longer available) holders will earn 3 points per eligible dollar spent.
The Destination hotels being added today are all located in Vail, Colorado, and those assigned categories (more on that below) are 7 and 8 hotels. Just in case you needed a refresher, category 7 hotels are 30,000 points a night, while category 8 properties require 40,000 points a night.
The properties launching on Nov. 12 are located in Colorado, Vermont, California and Hawaii. These hotels range from category 4 to 8. While none of the properties launching today include Hyatt’s Globalist breakfast benefit, some hotels launching on the Nov. 12 include the perk. Globalist, Hyatt’s top-tier elite status, gets you Club lounge access on all stays and breakfast there to your heart’s content. If your hotel doesn’t have a Club lounge, Globalists receive free full breakfast daily at the on-site restaurant for up to two adults and two children.
Related: What is World of Hyatt elite status worth?
Note that some hotels being onboarded do not have a category assigned. That is not by mistake. According to Hyatt, these properties do not have award categories, nor will they in the future. These properties have limited member benefits and do not offer room upgrades, guaranteed availability, a breakfast benefit or standard room free-night award redemption.
Some of the hotels without assigned award categories include Vail 21 and Enzian, launching today, and Puunoa Beach Estates, which launches next week. Hyatt confirmed to The Points Guy that World of Hyatt members will still earn points and elite nights at those properties when paying an eligible rate.
In March, Hyatt announced the first wave of integration of Two Roads Hospitality properties, adding eight Thompson Hotels to the Hyatt brand. It also launched a promotion where you can earn 2,000 bonus points (up to 8,000 points total) after staying at one of the new brands, plus a free night when you try all four brands (Thompson Hotels, Joie de Vivre, Alila and Destination brands).
The World of Hyatt loyalty program offers a generous award chart (that starts at just 5,000 points for a free night) and redemption options ranging from family-friendly Hyatt House locations to five-star Park Hyatt properties. You can earn points through Hyatt stays or transfer points from Chase Ultimate Rewards. Hyatt is one of the most valuable loyalty programs on the market. TPG values World of Hyatt points at a whopping 1.7 cents per point, among the highest of hotel programs.
Related: Your guide to maximizing redemptions with Hyatt
If you’re interested in staying at one of these new Hyatt properties (or any property in its portfolio) you might want to consider adding a Hyatt card to your wallet.
With The World of Hyatt Credit Card ($95 annual fee) you can earn up to 50,000 Bonus Points — 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening and an additional 25,000 points after you spend a total of $6,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening (note that there have been reports of a targeted sign-up bonus of two free nights as well). You’ll receive one free night every year after your cardmember anniversary, valid at any Category 1-4 property, and you can earn a second by spending $15,000 on the card in your card membership year. The card also provides automatic Discoverist status for as long as your account is open; you’ll then enjoy five elite night credits every year plus an additional two credits for every $5,000 you spend on the card.
You’ll also earn 4 points per dollar spent when you use your card at Hyatt hotels; 2 points per dollar spent at restaurants, on airline tickets purchased directly from the airline, on local transit and commuting, and on fitness club and gym memberships; and 1 point per dollar spent everywhere else.
Featured photo courtesy of Thomas Barwick/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.