2020 is shaping up to be a big year for this little Hilton brand
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This year is already off to a busy start for Hilton. The chain just announced an entirely new brand — Tempo by Hilton — and now it’s shared plans to open a whopping 20 new Canopy by Hilton properties around the globe before the end of 2020.
For those unfamiliar with the Canopy brand, it prides itself on offering guests more of a local experience. Employees are considered neighborhood “enthusiasts” who are focused on helping guests with thoughtful recommendations for restaurants, attractions and live events in town.
Hilton has also gone to great lengths to create distinct, stylish spaces inspired by that particular neighborhood’s history and culture, and every guest staying at a Canopy by Hilton can take advantage of complimentary bikes — because what better way to see the neighborhood than a ride around town?
Related: Complete guide to Hilton elite status
Whenever I’m home in Washington, D.C., I always make it a point to visit the Canopy at The Wharf. It’s a fun area of the city to hang out in, and the rooftop at the hotel offers some of the best views of D.C. And the bar, Whiskey Charlie, makes excellent drinks. It’s the perfect place to catch up with friends or impress visitors.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Now that I’ve given my two cents, here’s a look at the 20 new Canopy by Hilton openings slated to debut this year:
Canopy by Hilton’s international lineup includes forthcoming properties in São Paulo-Jardins in Brazil; Hangzhou-West Lake in China; Paris-Trocadero in France; Dubai-Al Seef in the United Arab Emirates; and London City in the United Kingdom. Cancun la Isla, in Mexico, just opened this week with rates starting around $195 or 53,000 Hilton Honors points per night.
In the U.S., properties are slated to open in:
Austin-Downtown in Texas
Baltimore-Harbor Point in Maryland
Charlotte-South Park in North Carolina
Dallas-Frisco Station in Texas
Grand Rapids-Downtown in Michigan
Jersey City Arts District in New Jersey
Kansas City Downtown in Missouri
Memphis Downtown in Tennessee
Philadelphia Center City in Pennsylvania
San Antonio Riverwalk in Texas
Old Town Scottsdale in Arizona
Tempe-Downtown University Area in Arizona
West Palm Beach Downtown in Florida
The Canopy by Hilton Washington, D.C. Embassy Row just opened on Jan. 14, with rooms from 32,000 points per night ($107) in February. Hilton uses dynamic pricing when it comes to award nights, so it’s hard to pinpoint where exactly all these properties will land in terms of redemption rates.
In addition to these 20 new properties, there are currently a dozen other Canopy hotels peppered across the U.S., China, Croatia and Iceland. TPG himself stayed at the Reykjavík Canopy (from about $190 or 50,000 Honors points) back in 2018, and he really enjoyed the local elements.
Looking ahead, Hilton is planning on opening up 14 additional properties in destinations such as Bordeaux, France and Cape Town, South Africa.
Featured photo courtesy of Hilton Hotels.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.