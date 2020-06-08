7 secrets Miami locals don’t want you to know
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In This Post
Explore “Down South” by car
About 40 minutes south of Downtown Miami lies the agricultural heartland of South Florida — known as the Redlands to locals. On the weekends, these locals brave the early morning drive “down south” to Knaus Berry Farms where the cinnamon rolls have a cultlike following and are unquestionably the main attraction. Arrive early or expect to be shut out of the iconic sweet treat.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
After a visit to Knaus Berry Farms, visit Robert is Here, an iconic fruit stand and farm that produces fresh fruit milkshakes (picked from produce directly from their farm). Come for the milkshakes, stay to feed the friendly farm animals.
Before heading back home, stop for lunch alfresco-style at Black Point Ocean Grill at Black Point Marina on the water. Enjoy fresh seafood dishes and a cold beverage while watching boaters stop for lunch on their way to the Keys. If you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of a dolphin, manatee or the resident saltwater crocodile surfacing in the water. What you won’t see much of: tourists.
Related: 9 famous Florida foods — and where to find them
Art is everywhere
Beyond Miami’s impressive museum collection, the Wynwood neighborhood art scene draws a big crowd from cultural enthusiasts and is a household name among locals. In-the-know outsiders may have heard of Wynwood but the eclectic art district has yet to become a must-visit staple for tourists. If you’re looking to be immersed in Miami’s art culture and want a break from the beaches, this fun and colorful neighborhood is a must-stop the next time you’re in town.
This former warehouse district turned South Florida’s hippest neighborhood offers an array of large-scale colorful murals on every block along with art galleries, craft breweries, award-winning restaurants and shops. If you’re in town the second Saturday of the month, don’t miss Wynwood’s Second Saturday Art Walk, where thousands of locals and tourists unite to enjoy generous offerings of food trucks, bar crawls and free art gallery access.
Related: A review of the newly reopened Ritz-Carlton, South Beach
Venture away from the average hotel pool
Just seven miles south of Downtown Miami lies the historic Venetian Pool. Located in the architecturally stunning suburb of Coral Gables, the Venetial Pool is no ordinary pool. Built in 1923, the 820,000-gallon pool — filled with fresh water daily from artesian wells — is the largest freshwater pool in the United States. It’s listed under the National Register of Historic Places and gets emptied and filled every night during the busy season when both residents and tourists rush to beat the Miami humidity.
This Venetian-style lagoon pool is carved out of coral rock and features caves, stone bridges, and waterfalls. When you get tired of your regular hotel pool, plan a half-day visit to the Venetian Pool.
Related: The best times to visit Miami
See the iconic Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
Vizcaya is a 1916-built waterfront estate home with 34 rooms open. The home and 10 acres of majestic gardens are open to the public. The estate oozes character and is locally renowned for hosting jaw-dropping social events along with its aesthetic beauty located along picturesque Biscayne Bay. Explore the grounds of this National Historic Landmark and learn about its original owner, agricultural industrialist James Deering.
Built between 1914 and 1922, tour the Renaissance-inspired villa but plan for an early evening visit to capture the sunset and begin your exploration within the confines of the villa. Once you’re done marveling at the brilliant architectural design, step outside unto the meticulous gardens and end your visit with striking sunset water views.
Related: A beginner’s guide to visiting Miami
Picnic by the water
Continuing the trend of stunning views (there’s no shortage of those in this city), do as the locals do and pick up a sandwich from one of these local spots — Sanguich de Miami or La Sandwicherie — and make your way down to David Kennedy Park located just south of downtown in the Coconut Grove neighborhood. The park offers an oasis of abundant greenery, plenty of shade and astounding waterfront and Downtown Miami vistas.
The quintessential picnic park, locals also love Kennedy Park for its outdoor exercise equipment, recreational areas and playground. It would be remiss if you skipped savoring a delicious frosted lemonade from the legendary A.C.’s Icee’s truck on your way out — it’s worth every gram of sugar.
Related: What’s the best way to get from New York to Miami
Be a local for the day — Try an Airbnb Experience
When visiting a destination, there’s no better way to feel the heartbeat of a city than discovering it with a knowledgeable local by your side. Whether you want the focus of your trip to be on food, night life or culture, a native can enhance your visit and transform your experience with local lens.
From touring the uninhabited islands in Miami’s intracoastal waters by kayak to taking a walking tour through the Little Havana barrio while sipping a cortadito (Cuban espresso) and watching cigar rollers exhibit their craft — an Airbnb experience hosted by a local expert is a uniquely effective way to immerse yourself into the local culture and have a blast while doing so.
Related: How to find the best Airbnb
Eat and drink in this locals-only neighborhood of South Beach
Most tourists visiting South Beach are confined to their hotel area, rarely venturing west of Alton Road. The Sunset Harbour area of South Beach has become one of Miami’s most popular boutique neighborhoods — kept widely a secret from tourists. Boasting trendy shops, highly acclaimed eateries and epic Biscayne Bay views, locals love this micro-neighborhood, and visitors will too.
Enjoy a cup of coffee at Miami’s favorite Panther Coffee and work up your appetite before dining on delicious gastro pub grub at Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Try their signature ramen with barbecue pork belly and bean sprouts in an aromatic lemongrass broth. Walk off lunch with a stroll through Lincoln Road and don’t forget to stop for dessert at one of the many mouthwatering gelato shops on Miami Beach.
Featured photo by Buena Vista Images/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.