Denver Airport 101: Where to sleep near DEN
Colorado’s unpredictable weather can cause unforeseen flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, so finding lodgings near the airport outside the Mile High City might be a part of your next trip to the Rockies. Although foot traffic at the airport quiets down at night, the airport’s ongoing construction does not, so sleeping on the seats in the terminal is less than ideal. Downtown Denver is a 25-mile trek from this busy airport connection for United, Frontier and Southwest flyers, who are among the 64 million passengers served by the Denver airport annually. TPG has come up with a list of hotels just in case a blizzard interrupts your next visit. One of them is steps from the airport, something you will appreciate, considering the airport occupies the largest land area of any airport in the U.S.
The Westin Denver International Airport
This 519-room hotel is virtually connected to the airport by a short, covered walkway, located on the upper level of the Denver Airport (DEN) Jeppesen Terminal near security. If this becomes your refuge during a storm cancellation, you will find the hotel has a fresh look with an indoor pool with a view, a well-equipped fitness center, multiple dining options and 24-hour room service. It is also connected to Denver’s commuter rail, which takes you to Downtown Denver in less than 40 minutes.
Nightly rates at this Category 5 hotel start at $179, but often exceed $300. Alternatively, you could redeem 30,000 to 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points or use your annual certificate worth up to 35,000 points awarded from the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card. If you’re simply looking for a quiet place to shower and regroup before your next flight, book a day-rate room, which provides access from noon to midnight, for 50% off the overnight rate. You can’t book day rates online, so you’ll need to call the front desk or ask when you arrive.
Aloft Denver Airport at Gateway Park
This Aloft is a less expensive Marriott option that doesn’t compromise on style. The hotel is a 15-minute complimentary shuttle ride from the airport and features amenities like the Aloft signature W XYZ bar and Re:fuel by Aloft, a 24-hour pantry. It also has a fitness center and indoor pool. The hotel is incredibly pet friendly. There is no charge for your pet and complimentary in-room beds, bowls and treat bags are provided.
Rooms start at $95 per night or 20,000 to 30,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver International Airport
A free hotel breakfast is included for all guests at this Embassy Suites and the spread includes several hot food selections, including made-to-order omelets, waffles and French toast. The hotel also sets out granola bars, fresh fruit, coffee and juice in the lobby for guests with early departures. For other meals, there’s a restaurant and bar on site and room service. If you have time to work off the calories, there’s a fitness center, indoor pool and outdoor whirlpool. As is the norm for the Embassy Suites brand, there’s a nightly reception with free snacks and drinks. Two-room suites are the standard room offering, making it a great choice for families. The hotel is about 15 minutes from the airport and there’s a complimentary shuttle from 4 a.m. to midnight.
Nightly rates start at about $100 per night and range from 28,000 to 50,000 Hilton Honors points per night. To earn Hilton Honors points to use at Embassy Suites Denver International Airport or elsewhere, check out the best Hilton Honors credit cards for family travelers, such as the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card or Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card.
Hampton Inn & Suites Denver/Airport-Gateway Park
This Hampton Inn & Suites is a solid choice for Hilton loyalists. It’s a 15-minute complimentary shuttle ride away, and offers complimentary breakfast for all guests. Other amenities include a 24-hour business center, indoor pool and coin-operated laundry, but there’s no on-site restaurant for lunch and dinner.
You can book a room here from $108 per night or 30,000 to 40,000 Hilton Honors points per night.
Hyatt House Denver Airport
If you want to cook during your overnight stay at DEN, then the Hyatt House Denver Airport is equipped with everything you need. Every room at this hotel features a kitchen, dedicated work space and sofa bed in the living area. Plus, unlike Hyatt Place properties, all guests get free breakfast, regardless of whether or not you book direct. The complimentary shuttle ride from the airport takes 15 minutes and operates 24 hours a day. There’s a 24-hour H Mart on site for groceries and other essentials and an H Bar for drinks and light bites in the evening.
Rooms range from $110 to $180 per night or 8,000 World of Hyatt points per night. TPG’s valuation pegs the value of these points at $136 per night, making this a solid points redemption. Although you could use an annual Category 1 to 4 award from the World of Hyatt Credit Card to stay here, you’ll probably want to save it for a more expensive property because this hotel is only Category 2.
Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center
IHG’s 255-room Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center has an indoor pool, a well-equipped gym and an on-site restaurant and bar. All rooms offer free Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service and a spacious work station. To maximize your shut eye, request a room in the dedicated quiet zone. The hotel is about a 20-minute shuttle ride from the airport. The shuttle departs every 30 minutes.
You can usually score a room here for $97 to $150 per night or 25,000 IHG Rewards Club points per night, worth $125 based on TPG’s valuation.
Bottom line
Denver Airport (DEN) has many nearby hotels for travelers who need lodgings close to the airport. Although the Westin is the most convenient option, there are some more reasonably priced alternatives, if you’re fine with taking a shuttle to get to them.
If your travel plans are thwarted by the weather at DEN (or any other airport), you may be entitled to certain benefits from your airline or credit card. If the delay is within the airline’s control (like maintenance problems), the airline will typically provide you with food vouchers and overnight accommodations. If it isn’t within the airline’s control (the weather), or the vouchers aren’t enough to cover all your expenses, credit cards with trip delay reimbursements will reimburse you for reasonable additional expenses, such as meals, lodgings and toiletries.
Featured image courtesy of The Westin Denver International Airport.
