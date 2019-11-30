Why despite political unrest, it’s still a great time to visit Hong Kong
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s been quite a year for the people of Hong Kong as sometimes-violent protests and trade troubles between the United States and China have led to recession and a steep drop in tourism. As we reported, the number of visitors to the city has plummeted as protests, at times, have shut down parts of the city and its efficient metro system. The airport has even been forced to close on occasion.
Still, most travel experts believe the city is perfectly safe to visit, and I actually think it’s a great time to go. In fact, I returned from an incredible five-night trip to the Pearl of the Orient just last month.
There were protests; in fact I actively sought them out. I wanted to see for myself what it was like on the ground. I never felt physically threatened despite getting quite close to both protesters and the police.
The main thing to know is that the protests can easily be avoided by tourists. All the hotels know exactly where protests are happening at all times. They explain to visitors what areas to avoid and what spots might see protests — sometimes days ahead of time. Many of the luxury hotels even have live feeds of protests from their stands at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) and can help guide guests on how to get transportation and wether it’s better to go by train, taxi or shuttle.
And in recent days, protests have mostly died down after elections were held for district councils last week, and pro-democracy candidates took 87% of the seats.
There’s no guarantees, but I think the bargains you can find in a visit easily outweigh any potential for disruptions.
Prices are lower for flights and hotels and you can even find good deals on restaurants. As an added bonus, popular sightseeing destinations are not crowded. I’m told the wait for the tram to Victoria Peak can be hours long. When I visited in late October, there was no waiting. There was also plenty of room to take in the spectacular nightly 8:00 p.m. light show in Victoria Harbor from Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront.
TPG has reported widely on the cheap airfares (in business and coach) to Hong Kong, falling as low as $379 r/t in coach.
There’s also been a lot more award seats available than is normal, including a bunch of first and business class seats, as TPG found back in September.
For my trip, I booked premium economy via Expedia with five hotel nights for just $1,669. I ended up tossing the booked hotel — the Lander Hotel Prince Edward — and made reservations at higher-end hotels, but that’s still a heck of a deal. It helped me get to Platinum Pro elite status on American Airlines for next year. I thought it would code as a higher fare class, which is why I often book via Expedia or American Airlines Vacations. It didn’t end up getting me extra bonus mileage, but I did get more than 24,000 in EQMs, and $1,437 in EQDs. And the Expedia price was better than that offered on AA.com.
Hotels are generally about 25% less than normal right now. Lodging data provider STR reports average room rates were HK$1,079 (US$137) in September. Hyatt and Hilton reported steep drops in revenue over the summer, and deals are still plentiful.
I was able to stay four nights at the five-star Langham hotel. It is one of the most fabulous hotels in Kowloon very close to the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade, the Star ferry, museums and lots of high-end shopping. I saw rates as low as $138 per night in December. Rooms can go for $1000 a night and up at the hotel. They are offering a special Black Friday deal until Dec. 1, with rates as low as $178/night. I highly recommend the Langham.
On my last night, I stayed at the incredible Mira Moon Hotel on the north side of Hong Kong Island. TPG has reviewed this hotel before, and I agree with Ethan Steinberg that it’s a great hotel. I was able to redeem my Marriott Bonvoy free night certificate at the very last minute for a hotel that regularly goes for 35,000 Bonvoy points. Normally this hotel goes for about $200 a night, but right now a quick search shows rates as low as $126 a night using cash.
If you’re new to the points-and-miles game, or you’re looking to get a Marriott Bonvoy credit card, three of the four options — the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card — come with welcome offers or sign-up bonuses that can easily cover two nights in a 35,000-point Category 5 or below hotel, at the standard rate, in Hong Kong. The Bonvoy Bold’s bonus will cover two nights off-peak at a Category 5 or below hotel.
Related reading: Which Marriott Bonvoy credit card is right for you?
So if you’re looking for a trip of lifetime at a steep discount and you are not afraid of political turmoil, Hong Kong offers a good opportunity right now.
Featured photo by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
Earn 75,000 points with this card after spending $3,000 within the first 3 months. TPG values 75K Bonvoy points to be worth around $600. Aside from the huge welcome offer you'll earn up to $300 in statement credits each year and 1 free night every year after cardmember anniversary.
- Earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
- Enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
- Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card account anniversary. Award can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at a participating hotel. Certain hotels have resort fees.
- Enjoy unlimited airport lounge visits when you enroll in Priority Pass™ Select membership.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.