This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the best first class experiences in the skies is Cathay Pacific’s first class. While the seat can’t compete with Etihad’s The Apartment, Emirates first class or Singapore Suites, Cathay Pacific makes up much of the difference with exceptional service, incredible food and drink and extraordinary lounges.
And if you’ve been waiting for your chance to try Cathay first for yourself, you’re in luck. Cathay Pacific recently rearranged some of its flights between the US and its hub in Hong Kong, and Jamie Baker on Twitter caught that there’s plenty of award space open on these reset flights:
For those that don’t know what that tweet means, allow me to translate: Cathay Pacific’s (CX) new flight 843 begins in April and there’s 1 first class award (1F) and 4 business class awards (4J) on many of these flights. You’ll also find premium cabin award space on multiple return flights back from Hong Kong to JFK.
Where to search for award space: The two easiest sites to search for Cathay Pacific award space is either on Cathay’s own Asia Miles website, or on the British Airways website since British Airways is part of the same Oneworld alliance as Cathay. However, you likely won’t want to use either program to actually book these awards, as you can get significantly better pricing via other means.
Mileage cost: There’s two main award programs that you’ll want to consider for booking these awards. The best way is to use Alaska Mileage Plan. Alaska’s amazing partnership with Cathay Pacific means awards cost just:
- Business class: 50,000 Mileage Plan miles
- First class: 70,000 Mileage Plan miles
If you need more Alaska miles to make this redemption happen, Alaska miles are currently on sale for just 1.97 cents each and based on our recent tests, the miles show up instantly. That means you can score business class for $985 and first class for $1,379 each way.
The other program to consider is American Airlines AAdvantage. Hong Kong is in “Asia Region 2” on the American Airlines award chart, so the awards will price as:
- Business class: 70,000 AAdvantage miles each way
- First class: 110,000 AAdvantage miles each way
Even better, with both programs, your final destination doesn’t have to be Hong Kong. You can connect onward to anywhere in Asia that Cathay Pacific serves for the same award cost.
Free stopover: If you’re booking with Alaska miles, you can book a stopover in Hong Kong for as long as you want before continuing on to your final destination. For example, last fall, I visited Hong Kong for a few weeks before continuing onto Singapore (SIN) in business class on Cathay Pacific for no extra cost in order to catch the world’s longest flight home. Note that you’ll have to call Alaska to book Cathay awards.
Booking with AAdvantage miles: As Cathay Pacific awards don’t appear on American Airlines’ website, you’re going to have to call to book these awards. And, with the bad weather happening this afternoon, you might have to wait a bit to get a US agent. However, you may be able to get an agent quicker by calling an American Airlines call center in another country.
Airline: Cathay Pacific
Routes: JFK to/from HKG and beyond
Cost: 50,000 Alaska miles or 70,000 American Airlines miles in business class. 70,000 Alaska miles or 110,000 AA miles in first class. Taxes/fees starting at $5.60 one-way.
Travel Dates: April-August 2020
Pay Taxes/Fees With: Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Hong Kong (HKG) on May 9-10:
- 8+ awards in business class
- 1 in first class
New York (JFK) to Hong Kong (HKG) on June 12 and 14:
- 8+ awards in business class
- 1 in first class
New York (JFK) to Hong Kong (HKG) on July 18-22
- 4 awards in business class
- 1 in first class
- This could be a way to get transpacific for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which start July 24
Hong Kong (HKG) to New York (JFK) on June 8-11
- 8+ awards in business class
- 1 in first class
Hong Kong (HKG) to New York (JFK) on June 8-11
- 4 awards in business class
- 1 in first class
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.