Hyatt's extended booking window, a famed LA hotel gets a new life and other hotel news

Believe it or not, summer is here. I'm writing this column from ultra-humid and hot Miami, where I'll spend a week at a hospitality conference trying to learn what's new, what's great and where you should go spend your hard-earned dollars. But first: writing by the beach. It's a tough gig, but someone has to do it.

The last few weeks I've been traveling around the world for TPG, from a service trip with colleagues to Ghana to meeting with the CEO of Hilton, Chris Nassetta, in Aruba. In between my travels, a lot of news has happened, and as I do every month, I've rounded up some of the things I think are interesting below.

Wherever you are, I'm wishing you a happy summer full of fun, sun and a lot of laughter. If you're interested in keeping up with me, TPG's senior hotel reporter, give me a follow on Instagram to keep up with my travels and reporting.

Some Hyatt elite members will have a longer booking window

Beginning on June 30, World of Hyatt Globalists and Explorists will be able to book award nights 12 months out, rather than the previous one-year window. People who carry a cobranded World of Hyatt credit card will also receive the benefit. That extra month might not sound like much, but it could be very beneficial to folks trying to reserve a top-tier hotel where award availability is scarce.

A popular Nashville hotel joins Marriott Bonvoy

MARRIOTT

Back before I was a travel reporter, I was a Phi Kappa Tau at Belmont University in Nashville. My senior year, we had our formal at the Hutton Hotel, and it was fabulous. Now it's even better, thanks to a $40 million renovation across its 246 rooms and music-themed public spaces, which include a great listening room, Analog, and even a recording studio for songwriters. But now, the Hutton Hotel has joined Marriott Bonvoy through Marriott's Tribute Portfolio, so you can book a stay at this Music City hotel with points. Better yet, the hotel is offering the "Soundcheck at Hutton" package, which gets Bonvoy members a $100 experience credit and 5,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points.

Related: The best hotels to book in Nashville for the full Music City experience

Ian Schrager is set to make his mark on West Hollywood

PUBLIC

Ian Schrager, the force behind Edition Hotels and the founder of legendary Studio 54 in New York, is a legend amongst hoteliers and is widely considered the pioneer of the modern-day boutique hotel. Now he's back with Public West Hollywood, a long-awaited reimagining of the former The Standard, West Hollywood — a famed hotel on Sunset Boulevard that you might recognize from "Sex and the City" (and a favorite of mine and my late husband's).

Set to open in July, Public West Hollywood will bring Schrager's "luxury for all" vision to Los Angeles, with minimal rooms, chic public spaces, and plenty of art and entertainment.

Related: The best Edition hotels in the world, according to Marriott Bonvoy loyalists

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Marriott partners with Outside Interactive

Outside Interactive, a media and tech platform focused on outdoor activities, has partnered with Marriott Bonvoy to allow members to earn points by simply getting outside. Members can link their Bonvoy accounts with an Outside+ Adventure pass to earn points by recording activities like hikes, runs and bike rides through Outside's mapping app while staying at Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors properties. Bonvoy Members can get a free 14-day Outside+ Adventure Trail pass, and reactivate during stays. Or, keep the paid subscription to earn 2,000 points. Existing Outside+ members can earn 1,000 Bonvoy points for linking accounts.

London's back in NYC (and you can book with Bonvoy points)

MARRIOTT

New York City's 151 West 54th Street has long been the site of a luxury hotel. Over the last few years, though, it's just changed names and brands a few times. Not too long ago, the hotel was the Conrad New York Midtown, but reflagged as The Luxury Collection Hotel under Marriott back in 2024. Now, the hotel has announced it's returning to its roots and as The London, a Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City. Sure, much of the change is in the name alone, but guests (and Bonvoy loyalists) should expect a clearer sense of identity, programming that honors the original London Hotel's roots and New York moments, like the Daily Epicurean Moment featuring cheeses from Murray's (an NYC institution) and New York-made wines.

Kimpton has a new "Social Password"

Kimpton hotels have famously had a secret password you can mention at the front desk to get a special reward, sometimes in the form of a drink, a snack or other goodies. Now through Aug. 29, tell the desk "in bloom and out of office," and you can get a special surprise for yourself. And, if you happen to be staying at the Kimpton Vividora in Barcelona, a property I personally love, you'll get a curated mystery box full of goodies!

Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques launches the Design Shop

In May, Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques launched an exciting design-led shopping experience, expanding the Boutiques offerings from categories like sleep, bath and fragrance to include more home decor items like furniture, art and lifestyle pieces. The collection intends to bring hotel-inspired decor into guests own homes, with the W Hotels Living collection (inspired by the iconic W New York – Union Square) as the debut collection. Both Westin and JW Marriott collections will debut later this year.

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