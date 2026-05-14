The very first JW Marriott-branded, all-inclusive resort is now taking reservations.

Scheduled to open this fall, the JW Marriott Costa Elena Resort & Spa, All-Inclusive, sits in the popular resort area of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, on the country's northwest coast.

Rather than build something new, developers Mullen Real Estate Capital opted to totally reimagine the former Dreams Las Mareas Costa Rica property. The resort incorporates elements of traditional Costa Rican design as well as architecture from the Bribri and Cabécar Indigenous peoples.

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There are 415 rooms at the resort, as well as a hotel-within-a-hotel property called Griffin Club, which offers more privacy, butler services, and dedicated pool and beach access.

Speaking of pools, this resort has "the largest resort poolscape in Costa Rica," measuring a whopping 44,000 square feet, according to a statement from Marriott. It also features pool cabanas, a large on-property garden, a modern fitness center, a kids club and dedicated family experiences as part of the Family by JW program.

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And of course, no resort feels complete without a spa for some pampering and relaxation. Thankfully, the Spa by JW spans 16,000 square feet and offers everything from full-body treatments and massages to special kid-friendly treatments.

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Food is often the main aspect people wonder about when it comes to an all-inclusive resort. The first JW all-inclusive resort will feature 11 bars and restaurants, including a classic international buffet, as well as Japanese, seafood, Italian and Costa Rican dining venues, among others. Guests can even learn to cook at the resort's culinary school, which provides interactive cooking sessions that teach visitors how to prepare local dishes and develop new kitchen skills.

And, for a bit of fun, the property will pay homage to J.W. Marriott Sr.'s original business by opening the brand's first stand-alone root beer stand.

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How to book the JW Marriott Costa Elena Resort & Spa, All-Inclusive

The resort will open Sept. 10., according to its website. However, Marriott's booking calendar is only showing availability starting Oct. 15 for $577 per night, based on double occupancy. Marriott Bonvoy award rates are currently unavailable.

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