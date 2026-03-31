Great news for Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) cardholders: You can now unlock a new hotel elite status benefit.

Following last year's announcement, eligible Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees) cardholders who meet annual spending thresholds can now earn World of Hyatt Explorist status — Hyatt's mid-tier elite status level — as part of the cards' high-spending perks.

Here's how it works.

Related: Why I'll never cancel my Chase Sapphire Reserve



Explorist status now available for eligible Sapphire Reserve cardholders

Cardholders who meet the following annual spending requirements can activate World of Hyatt Explorist status:

Once cardmembers reach the spending threshold, they can activate the benefit by linking their World of Hyatt account through their benefits portal. After activation, the status remains valid for the rest of the calendar year in which it's earned and through the following year.

BECKY BLAINE/THE POINTS GUY

So, if you spend at least $75,000 on the Sapphire Reserve or $120,000 on the Sapphire Reserve for Business in 2026, you'll receive Explorist status through the end of 2027.

Related: Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Sapphire Reserve for Business: Which Reserve is right for you?

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What does World of Hyatt Explorist status offer?

Explorist is Hyatt's mid-tier elite status, sitting between entry-level Discoverist and top-tier Globalist, with benefits available across Hyatt's portfolio of more than 1,300 properties worldwide.

Benefits include:

20% bonus points on eligible stays

An upgrade to the best available room (excluding suites and rooms with lounge access)

2 p.m. late checkout (when available)

Premium Wi-Fi

Daily bottled water

A 72-hour availability guarantee (guaranteed a room when making a paid reservation at least 72 hours before arrival)

Considering that earning Explorist status organically requires 30 eligible nights or 50,000 base points, this is a valuable perk that makes holding either the Sapphire Reserve or the Sapphire Reserve for Business even more appealing.

Related: Maximize your Hyatt points: 5 smart award redemption strategies

Other perks unlocked at the same spending thresholds

Another upside of this new benefit is that the spending requirements line up with thresholds that already unlock other perks on each card.

That means that hitting these thresholds doesn't just get you Explorist status — it also unlocks:

IHG One Rewards Diamond Elite status

Southwest Airlines A-List status

A $500 Southwest Airlines credit when booked through Chase Travel℠

A statement credit to The Shops at Chase ($250 for the personal card; $500 for the business card)

Related: I didn't expect to love World of Hyatt, but here's why I do

Is it worth it?

This new benefit adds incremental value for cardholders already hitting the spending thresholds organically. Explorist status offers meaningful perks, especially for travelers who frequently stay with Hyatt or transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points for award stays.

That's especially true given that World of Hyatt points are widely considered among the most valuable hotel points, thanks to their strong redemption rates.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

That said, the spending requirements are still steep. This perk will make the most sense for business owners or high spenders who can hit these thresholds naturally — not for anyone trying to spend their way to status.

Related: How to pick the right travel credit card for you

Bottom line

High-spending Sapphire Reserve and Sapphire Reserve for Business cardholders can now earn World of Hyatt Explorist status after meeting annual spending requirements.

The benefit stacks with several other premium perks unlocked at the same thresholds, adding even more value for cardmembers who put significant spending on their cards.

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