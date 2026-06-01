Hilton is launching a new college-themed brand that could have 400 locations

Hilton is going back to school, but this time for undergrad. The company announced a new spinoff brand of Graduate Hotels called Undergraduate by Hilton.

Positioned as an upper-midscale brand, Undergraduate by Hilton will focus on locations in college towns that "see consistent, year-round demand tied to tours, athletic weekends and campus gatherings," according to a statement from Hilton.

Graduate Hotels have locations around the US and the UK and feature on-site bars and restaurants, as well as intentional design related to the college towns where the hotels are located.

HILTON

Undergraduate by Hilton will be similar, but in a more scalable way. In fact, Hilton is projecting that the brand could grow to include 400 to 500 hotels. These hotels will also be more accessible in price, for both people paying cash and for Hilton Honors members looking to book with points.

But what will those hotels look like? Hilton's plan is to build properties that "feel like an always-on, off-campus hangout" featuring lounges and library-like spaces open to guest, the community and students. Plus, New York City-based Authentic Hospitality will lead the brand's cocktail program while an all-day coffee shop will help give all "graduates" a place to work and refuel during the day.

Rooms will be designed to feel like "creative classrooms," with spaces to work and art and designed focused on that location's college or university.

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"We saw a clear opportunity to bring the energy, design and experiences people love about campus communities to more university towns with this new brand," Chris Nassetta, CEO and president of Hilton, shared. "Undergraduate by Hilton unveils an exciting new era of college-town hospitality, expanding how we show up for campus-connected travelers — offering more stay options while supporting disciplined, long-term growth across our portfolio."

The first Undergraduate by Hilton location is scheduled to open by 2027.

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