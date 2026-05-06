The St. Regis Costa Mujeres, Cancun is opening June 25 — and reservations are open

It's almost time for a bloody mary in Cancun. The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancun is now taking reservations for a June 25 open date.

One of TPG's most anticipated hotel openings in 2026, the refined new resort is bringing a new level of luxury in Cancun, though this property sits north of the buzzy Hotel Zone.

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Once open at the end of June, guests can check into one of 163 rooms and suites decorated in a soft palette full of blonde woods and earthy tones for a sophisticated stay. Each room has a dedicated outdoor space, like a balcony or terrace, as well as St. Regis' signature butler service. To spread out, consider booking a family suite with more living space or larger suites with multiple rooms.

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Activities abound at The St. Regis Costa Mujeres, including kicking back at the adults-only pool or splashing with the kids in a dedicated kids' swimming pool. To really feel calm and relaxed, The St. Regis Spa offers standard treatments as well as "ancestral Mayan treatments and rituals inspired by the sea and and the legacy of El Meco." And if you're traveling with kids, let them spend a few hours playing and learning at the resort's kids club.

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Just be sure to set an alarm for the "Evening Ritual," a St. Regis tradition around the world in which guests are invited to join a butler for a Champagne sabrage.

Don't worry about going hungry, either. The hotel features a series of bars and restaurants, including Costa Coral, an all-day Mexican-Caribbean restaurant; a raw bar open for lunch; a beach grill; and Shami, an elevated Izakaya. Then there's the St. Regis Bar, where guests are invited to try a property-specific take on the bloody mary, a cocktail originally created at the original St. Regis in New York.

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How to book The St. Regis Costa Mujeres

Cash rates at The St. Regis Costa Mujeres start at $662 per night. Marriott Bonvoy members can book award nights from 100,000 points per night.

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