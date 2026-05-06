TPG Exclusive: The Standard, Brussels officially joins World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt fans, rejoice! The Standard, Brussels, is now officially integrated into the company's loyalty program.

In 2024, Hyatt acquired Standard International and its collection of super-chic hotels like The Standard, High Line in New York City and The Standard, Bangkok.

Now, The Standard, Brussels — which opened last year — is ready for World of Hyatt members to earn and burn valuable World of Hyatt points.

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Located in Brussels' ever-changing Northern Quarter, the hotel is set in a reimagined 28-story building from the 1960s. Though ripe with towering office buildings, the business district is seeing "a new wave of design, cuisine and greenery," according to The Standard, making it an ideal location for the hip hotel.

In the hotel, guests can enjoy one of 200 rooms and suites, which range from entry-level standard king rooms to long-stay apartments with kitchenettes and everything else one would need to feel right at home.

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Dining at The Standard, Brussels comes in three forms: Double Standard, serving American comfort food and Belgian classics for breakfast and lunch; Lila29, a rooftop restaurant serving amazing views, cocktails and Iberian food; and Lobby Bar, serving drinks and small bites from the afternoon until late night.

It's also worth a visit to the Greenhouse, right next to Double Standard, for a walk through a beautiful, tree-filled space.

Throughout the year, the hotel also has a bustling schedule of activities and events, like rooftop dance sessions, live DJs and more.

"What I love about Brussels is that it's unexpected, it's one of those cities that quietly surprises you and really stays with you. I lived there for a couple of years, and my daughter was born there, so I have a deep personal connection to it," Amar Lalvani, Hyatt's head of lifestyle, told TPG. "It's always been a place I've loved introducing people to because it still feels like a bit of a hidden gem, which makes this moment especially meaningful. As we continue to grow The Standard's presence in Europe, having our Brussels location, which is also World of Hyatt's first in the capital of Europe, makes this moment incredibly special."

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To celebrate The Standard, Brussels integration into World of Hyatt, the program is offering two exclusive World of Hyatt Find experiences, on which members can use points to bid for a chance to win. The two experiences include:

Stay in Brussels, Shop Antwerp: A Belgian Fashion Escape

Step into the world of avant-garde elegance with an exclusive, one-time Belgian fashion escape

Enjoy a two-night stay at The Standard, Brussels, paired with a curated excursion to Antwerp including a tour of the MoMu Fashion Museum and a private shopping tour and styling session with $5,000 credit to spend at Antwerp Six designer stores

200,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles are redeemable for the traveler to book their flights

Starting bid: 10,000 World of Hyatt points

City to Coast: The Ultimate Standard Europe Itinerary

Experience Europe through The Standard brand's signature lens with a three-part trip across Brussels, London and Ibiza featuring bespoke stays and dining

The multi-city escape includes first-class train travel, seamless transfers throughout the journey and airline miles, allowing the winner to book their own flight to Ibiza at a time that suits them

Whether indulging in world-class cuisine, exploring dynamic local neighborhoods or unwinding by the sea, this is European travel, elevated

Experience includes a total of six nights, with a two-night stay in a Suite Spot at each of The Standard properties (Brussels, London, Ibiza), curated dining experiences in each destination, local transportation, a flight from London to Ibiza and first-class train travel from Brussels to London

300,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles are redeemable for the traveler to book their flights

Starting bid: 10,000 World of Hyatt points

Both experiences are available for bidding through World of Hyatt points from May 8 to May 20, 2026.

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How to book The Standard, Brussels

Cash rates at The Standard, Brussels, start around $150 per night. As a World of Hyatt Category 4 hotel, award availability starts at 12,000 points per night.

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