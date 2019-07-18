This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re booked on an inaugural Virgin Voyages sailing aboard the Scarlet Lady in 2020, embarkation day can’t come soon enough.
Although it will be a while before you get to board the vessel, you can get your Virgin Voyages fix with the latest news about the first ship in the fleet that caters to an exclusively 18 and older crowd. The overall cruise concept that Richard Branson’s team has charted is designed for people who’ve always said they hate cruises.
Over the past few months, Virgin has teased us with details about the ship, its itineraries, the cabins and industry-first onboard activities like the tattoo parlor.
Related: Best Credit Cards for Booking Cruises
Today, Virgin is showing off The Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas by way of this splashy video that does, indeed, make this swanky port of call look quite enticing.
Welcoming passengers starting in April 2020, The Beach Club — said to be just a quick transfer from the pier — is Branson’s answer to the cruise line private island, like Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay or Disney’s Castaway Cay.
A massive lagoon-style pool and lounge area that overlooks the ocean is at the center of the club. As you watch the video, it’s easy to see the influence of Spain’s Ibiza or some of the beach towns along the French Riviera.
The cruise line promises daily activities with a very deliberate arc of energy at The Beach Club. It starts with meditation and reflection — and some morning yoga thrown in for good measure.
As the sun gets higher, it revs up into more active pursuits like swimming, snorkeling and kayaking, or playing volleyball and diving the SS Sapona shipwreck, just a few miles off the island’s southern shore. At lunchtime, enjoy complimentary Bahamian-inspired cuisine like banana leaf-wrapped queen snapper, a yummy conch and mango salad, and traditional rum cake.
Later in the day, The Beach Club vibe cranks up with a full-on party led by musicians and DJs. Founding DJ Mark Ronson — who has collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga, Adele and Bruno Mars — will take to the turntables on four yet-to-be announced itineraries.
Not surprisingly, Virgin promises some serious “retox” after your morning detox. The Beach Club’s six bars provide libations in a layout that offers group seating arrangements for friends and intimate nooks for couples. Cabanas at the beach and pool will also be available to rent.
Related: How to Book a Cruise Using Miles and Points
As night falls, the beach bonfire lights the shoreline and an acoustic musical performance will close out the day.
If you’re booked into a RockStar Suite, you’ll be a VIP at The Beach Club with access to a dedicated bar, beach cabana, outdoor terrace with sun loungers and food-delivery service.
Scarlet Lady sets sail in April 2020 with round-trip Caribbean itineraries from Miami.
Featured image courtesy of Virgin Voyages
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.