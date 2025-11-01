Tulum's Moxy, a Nordic Waldorf and other hotel news you missed

October, shockingly, has come and gone. It shouldn't come as a surprise; it happens every year. But something about realizing it's already November — and nearly the end of the year — is always jarring. Now is the time to lock in those holiday plans, make sure you're using shopping portals to earn points and miles while looking for gifts and maybe even booking a backup hotel as your "exit plan" in case your family starts family-ing too hard.

But even though the crisp November air is here, there's still time to look back at what happened in October: Hilton launched its 25th brand, a new lifestyle collection; a stunning, new JW Marriott opened in Tokyo (and I can't wait to visit in December!); and the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, a TPG favorite, finally finished a multiyear remodel.

Here's what else I think you should know about the hospitality goings-on from this October.

A luxury hotel will open on Charleston's waterfront

THE COOPER

Set to open March 1 of next year, The Cooper is an exciting hotel we've had our eyes on. Offering 191 rooms and suites, this hotel will bring luxury hospitality to the historic South Carolina city's waterfront for the very first time. Now accepting reservations, guests should expect elevated Southern charm, a 7,000-square-foot spa, access to high-end boats and four bars and restaurants to enjoy during a stay. Oh, and don't forget about your personal concierge.

Vienna gets a Mandarin Oriental

MANDARIN ORIENTAL

Vienna's hotel scene has been heating up in recent months, and now, another new addition to the scene — Mandarin Oriental, Vienna — is open to guests. Found in Vienna's First District, the hotel is set in an art nouveau building that was previously a courthouse. Today, it houses 86 rooms, 52 suites and The Spa at Mandarin Oriental — because no luxe stay is complete without some pampering. Visitors and locals can also enjoy four bars and restaurants, ranging from an all-day brasserie to a Japanese izakaya restaurant led by chef Thomas Seifried.

Airbnb gets social (and more)

AIRBNB

Every couple of months, Airbnb releases a series of new features and tools to help travelers have a better experience, be it while staying in an Airbnb or joining an Airbnb Experience. The latest update allows for people who book an Airbnb Experience to see who is joining the Experience, plus options to connect and stay in touch (if you want!) afterward. Airbnb also added other features, including improved maps and flexible carousels, to help you see more rental options to help you find your dream Airbnb.

Waldorf Astoria lands in Finland

HILTON

The first Nordic Waldorf Astoria is now open in Helsinki, Finland's grand capital. Spanning four historic buildings, the hotel has 116 gorgeous rooms (see above), 32 suites and even some rooms with saunas, steam rooms and terraces with Jacuzzis. Like all Waldorf Astoria properties, you'll find the signature Peacock Alley bar and, coming next year, a signature restaurant. And even if you don't book into a room with a private steam room, you can take full advantage of Finnish sauna culture at the Waldorf Astoria Spa.

Rooms at the Waldorf Astoria Helsinki start around $350 or 100,000 Hilton Honors points per night.

Moxy makes its way to Latin America

MARRIOTT

I'm a big fan of Moxy hotels, and in 2023, I wrote about why the brand has "grown up" while still maintaining the playful ethos it was designed for. Now, the brand is opening in Tulum, Mexico, the very first in the Caribbean and Latin America hotel landscape. Near downtown Tulum, the 122-room property offers easy access to the beach, Jaguar National Park, Mayan ruins and everything else the boho-chic town has to offer. Some room configurations even offer bunk beds, perfect for groups of friends or families.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Rates for Moxy Tulum are currently unavailable.

In other news ...

Reviews you need to read