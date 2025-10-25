Register now: Earn 2,500 Hilton Honors points on stays through Dec. 31

If you're hoping to score some bonus Hilton Honors points by the end of the year, it's time to register for the program's "Stay More, Earn More" promotion to earn 2,500 points for stays through the end of the year.

You might have already signed up for the promotion, as it originally launched at the beginning of the month with a significantly lower bonus offer of just 1,500 Hilton Honors points per stay. That's about as blah as they come, we think.

Now, though, Hilton has upped the ante.

'Stay More, Earn More' details

First, register for the promotion with your Hilton Honors account on the promotion's official landing page. It's as simple as clicking a button. Then, for every stay completed between now and Dec. 31, you'll earn 2,500 Hilton Honors points.

Stays must be completed by Dec. 31 to be eligible for the bonus, meaning a New Year's Eve stay won't count. Luckily, stays that are already booked will still be eligible, so long as you still register for the promotion before checking out.

Best of all, this promotion is across all Hilton properties and brands globally.

Is it worth it?

Right now, TPG's October 2025 valuations note Hilton Honors points are worth 0.5 cents each, making the 2,500 bonus points worth $12.50. Before the beefed-up promotion, the bonus would only be worth $7.50. Considering that Hilton recently had a major devaluation that saw top-tier redemptions skyrocket to 250,000 points per night, you might be scratching your head.

But we don't leave money on the table. So, if all you have to do is click in and register, why not take what you can get? Those 2,500 easy points are better than nothing, right?

Bottom line

Hilton Honors members should register now to earn 2,500 bonus points on stays completed by the end of the year. It's really that simple. Hopefully, though, Hilton comes back in the future with a much more lucrative promotion following last month's bummer of a devaluation.

