Register now to earn 2,025 bonus points on your next Marriott Bonvoy stay

Believe it or not, 2025 isn't too far from the finish line. Marriott Bonvoy isn't quite ready to say goodbye to the year, though: The loyalty program has launched a new promotion that can help you earn 2,025 bonus points on up to three stays.

To participate, simply head to the promotion's dedicated landing page and register your Marriott Bonvoy account. Then, you can earn 2,025 bonus points on up to three qualifying stays.

If you find yourself heading to one of the company's new Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors properties — a series of outdoors-focused hotels, resorts and retreats — you can get even more bonus points. Folks who book a Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors stay will get an additional 2,000 bonus points on each stay.

As always with promotions, there are some fine details worth noting. The registration period is now through Dec. 27, 2025, and stays must occur between Oct. 28, 2025, and Jan. 10, 2026. Additionally, stays at Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy also qualify for the 2,000-point bonus, meaning that each eligible stay will bank members 4,025 points.

The full terms and conditions can be explored here.

Sure, there's not a ton of time left in 2025, and a good chunk that remains is busy with holidays and seasonal activities. But, you could still cram in a fall leaf-peeping trip or plan ahead for a winter ski trip for some fresh powder. Hey, it's not even too early to start thinking about your New Year's Eve plans.

Bottom line

Marriott Bonvoy is offering 2,205 bonus points for up to three eligible stays as we start to wrap up 2025. Book a stay that's part of Marriott's new outdoors-focused collection and you'll earn even more. It's not the most lucrative offer ever, but if all you have to do to earn some bonus points is register your account, we say hit the button.

