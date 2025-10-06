Hilton is celebrating 2025 with the just-announced launch of its — wait for it — 25th brand, Outset Collection by Hilton.

The eighth brand in Hilton's Lifestyle portfolio, Outset Collection by Hilton was designed for "guests looking for boutique hotels with an independent identity and experience," according to a statement Hilton shared with TPG ahead of the launch.

Right now, Outset Collection is scheduled to launch its inaugural properties later this year, with bookings starting in November. Though Hilton is staying quiet about the exact details of those initial properties, the company is touting that this new brand will offer Hilton's "signature hospitality in places guests might not expect, ranging from urban destinations, small towns, adventure outposts and offbeat hubs."

Right now, those destinations include a basecamp in Moab and a boutique hotel in California. In fact, there are currently 60 hotels in development, with growth potentially planned to more than 500 hotels across the U.S. and Canada.

"By expanding our Lifestyle portfolio, we are broadening the ways guests engage with Hilton and unlocking new possibilities for our owners, our teams and the communities we serve," Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton, shared in the announcement.

Outset Collection joins a number of new independent hotel collections across the major brands, allowing for hotels to access the benefits of a massive loyalty program while still remaining true to their individual brand identity. In short, that means no two Outset Collection properties will be alike.

"Independent hotels thrive when they can preserve their unique character while tapping into the power of a global hospitality leader," Chris Silcock, president of global brands and commercial services at Hilton, said. "With Outset Collection, we are offering owners the flexibility they want without compromising on quality."

In late September, Marriott launched a similar brand, Series by Marriott, marked as a way for the company with the world's largest loyalty program to "bring strong, regionally relevant brands and hotels into the Marriott portfolio," according to Marriott.

Hilton is clearly after a piece of the same pie: lifestyle hotels that cater to savvy travelers looking for a unique stay and independent hotel owners who want to tap into a robust loyalty program to get people into their rooms.

But they're not alone. Early in 2025, Hyatt introduced Unscripted by Hyatt. The Chicago-based company's language isn't dissimilar, with Unscripted being announced as a "flexible, collection-style approach where each property reflects its own identity and local flavor yet remains unmistakably Hyatt in quality and care."

As TPG previously reported, these conversion properties help companies like Hilton (through Outset Collection, alongside sibling portfolios Tapestry Collection and Curio Collection) beef up their room count while helping owners avoid the expensive new builds or significant and costly changes that come with brand standards, instead raising the flag of popular brands we're all familiar with over properties that tell a similar story despite geographic differences.

Hilton's Silcock says it best: "By combining one-of-a-kind properties with Hilton's powerful commercial engine and commitment to exceptional product, service, and technology, we're elevating our value proposition across the board."

Bottom line

Another day, another new brand. But despite the sheer number of new lifestyle brands like Outset Collection (and its competitors) cropping up, we can at least sit happy knowing that, at the end of the day, it gives us many more places to book with points. And for Hilton Honors loyalists, this news should be even sweeter.

