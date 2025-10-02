Tokyo's buzzy hotel scene has a new addition: The JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo, located in Takanawa Gateway City not too far from Haneda Airport (HND) — a very exciting new option for Marriott Bonvoy loyalists in the Japanese capital city.

"JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo is the very first JW Marriott in the capital region and serves as a flagship property in Japan," Chris Clark, the hotel's general manager, told TPG in an exclusive interview.

"Among the many luxury hotels in Tokyo, we are uniquely positioned as the only luxury hotel within the redevelopment area of Takanawa Gateway City," he shared, adding that the hotel's philosophy was rooted in "the philosophy of Zen" and combines the cultural heritage of Takanawa with the sophistication of modern Tokyo. "In the midst of this vibrant city, we provide a sanctuary where guests can experience tranquility and peace."

MARRIOTT

Related: Travel to Japan with points and miles: Best ways to redeem your rewards for flights and hotels

At the new hotel, guests will find 200 chic rooms, including 30 suites, offering large windows to take in sweeping views of Tokyo's iconic urban sprawl — while still finding a calming respite from the hustle and bustle within the hotel walls. The property interiors were designed by acclaimed firm Yabu Pushelberg, with the theme "from darkness to light" threaded throughout the property.

With the concept of well-being front and center, the new Marriott property will debut the JW brand's first-ever JW Mindfulness Floor — wherein nine Mindful rooms, the Spa by JW, a pool and a fitness center work in tandem to help travelers relax and find a sense of inner peace, be it with a spa treatment or a thoughtful workout.

MARRIOTT

"There are so many parts of the hotel that I love and know the guests will, too," Clark said. "However, if I had to pick one, I would say the swimming pool. It is situated on the 28th floor adjacent to our spa and has exceptional views of Tokyo Tower, overlooking Takanawa and some of the temples and shrines in the area, as well as Mount Fuji in the distance," he said. "It is a 25-meter lap pool, and while swimming, these views are truly inspirational and uplifting."

MARRIOTT

In terms of the restaurant offerings, as everyone knows, Japan is a place where good food isn't hard to find — and Bonvoy loyalists will be happy to learn that the JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo is no different. The hotel features seven different bars and restaurants, with dishes ranging from artisanal croissants with a Japanese twist at Les Cres to avant-garde French-Japanese fusion cuisine from celebrated chefs Emmanuel Stroobant and Kazumine Nishida at Saki, among others.

MARRIOTT

"Saki is an avant-garde kappo omakase restaurant overseen by two two-Michelin-starred chefs," Clark explained. "It offers bold yet delicate dishes crafted with seasonal ingredients, inviting guests to discover new worlds of flavor and unexpected delights." His favorite dish at the omakase-style experience is Ise ebi, or Japanese spiny lobster. "It is a delicacy in Japan known for its sweet, rich flavor and firm texture."

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Another major selling point is the hotel's location in Takanawa, Clark explained, noting that it once was a historically significant area that served as the gateway to ancient Edo, the historic name for Tokyo. Today, though, Takanawa is a quieter residential area with incredible transportation options to get around the city.

And, for planespotters and those of us simply obsessed with transportation infrastructure, it might be the best place in Tokyo to get in on the action. "Due to our location in Takanawa, and not a lot of high buildings around us on the bay-view side, you can watch ships, airplanes, shinkansen, and cars all at once," Clark said. "It's a dynamic yet calming scene, where time seems to slow down."

He was also quick to mention that the hotel is the ideal amalgamation of JW Marriott's signature service and Japan's famously peerless sense of hospitality.

"Japanese hospitality, or omotenashi, is defined by a spirit of anticipating the guest's needs before they are even expressed, with warmth and sincerity. This aligns beautifully with JW Marriott's philosophy of mindfulness and heartfelt care," he explained of the two. "For us, hospitality is not simply about service — it's about building genuine connections with our guests and creating memorable moments that last long after their stay."

How to book: Rates at the JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo start around $580 or from 90,800 Marriott Bonvoy points over the next six months.