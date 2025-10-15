Ennismore, the lifestyle arm of Paris-based company Accor, is set to make waves with the Delano brand in the coming months in Miami, New York City and London.

For starters, Delano is set to return to its original home when Delano Miami Beach reopens early next year. The art deco hotel in South Beach will feature 171 guest rooms and suites, including poolside bungalows and penthouses.

The reimagined Delano Miami Beach will also feature four restaurants and bars. Fans of the original property will be excited to hear that the hotel's iconic Rose Bar will return — but with a refreshed take.

Delano might be returning to Miami, but London and New York City are will soon welcome the brand for the first time.

In New York City, Delano will take over The Dominick, a behemoth property with rooftop pools and incredible views in SoHo. Dubbed Delano SoHo New York, the hotel — a quiet escape from bustling lower Manhattan — will offer 390 rooms across 46 floors. The timing on the transition is still up in the air, as is whether Delano will change up The Dominick's current food and beverage offerings. Either way, it's an iconic hotel in a solid location.

Across the pond, Delano London has found a home near Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park, and it's set to open in 2026. There, guests can expect a lobby lounge set around a fireplace, 67 guest rooms and suites, and a restaurant. Folks can also expect a taste of Miami at the property; the aforementioned Rose Bar from Delano Miami Beach will open an international outpost in the London location.

These new properties come on the heels of significant openings in Dubai and Paris (and the latter made our best new hotel openings of 2023 list). The brand did lose a property last year when the Las Vegas outpost transitioned into the W Las Vegas, but that doesn't mean Delano has lost momentum. If anything, the brand seems revitalized and ready to make a splash with these new openings.

In fact, according to Ennismore co-CEO Gaurav Bhushan, the brand has "a strong pipeline, including projects in Istanbul, Puglia, Marrakesh, and Costa Rica," among others. "Delano is entering an incredibly exciting phase of global growth as we continue to grow an icon that continues to define the art of luxury lifestyle," he said.

The new properties are likely to participate in Accor's loyalty program, Accor Live Limitless. This program is slightly different from most loyalty programs — ALL members can redeem points for discounts on stays, rather than flat-out booking reward nights. In the program, 2,000 Accor points equals a 40 euro (about $44) discount on your stay.

Bottom line

Though Accor might not be top of mind for U.S.-based travelers, the Delano brand is one to watch. With significant new properties in New York City and London, alongside the return of the famed Miami Beach property, it's safe to say Delano is back, baby.

