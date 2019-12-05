We’re excited to announce we’re launching a new Facebook group for women
Fun fact: We may be The Points Guy, but women comprise 60% of our more than 100 person company. We run the site you read, manage the social media channels you follow, plan major events you attend (hello, TPG Awards!) — you get the idea.
And while our flagship Facebook group, the TPG Lounge, is still going strong more than two years after launch, we wanted to keep the momentum going. We’ve been planning this for months, and we’re excited to finally announce that we just launched TPG Women on Facebook.
Consider this group your new best friend. It’s a space for all self-identifying women — of all backgrounds and ages — to come together and talk about all things travel. We want this to be a community of support and advice for everything from points and miles tips (naturally) to packing hacks, travel recommendations, personal finance and more.
No topic is automatically out of bounds, but we ask that you be respectful and welcoming to the amazing women in our community. To join the group, you’ll have to answer a few questions — such as why you want to join — before we approve your application.
In honor of our new group, we asked some of the incredible women in the TPG office to share what being a woman in the travel industry and traveling means to them.
One of our senior writers, Lori Zaino, said that “traveling as a woman means having to adapt to culture and safety norms for my destination — like covering my hair or shoulders in certain countries or being aware of my surroundings at all times. But, as an American woman, being able to travel to so many states and countries thanks to the privilege of my passport makes me feel very lucky. Interacting with other women while traveling who share their own local food, culture and experiences with me is a special way of bonding. As a woman, I bask in the feminine details of things when I travel … like how women carry babies on their
Credit cards reporter Madison Blancafor said for her, “traveling is a way to experience other cultures, learn more about myself and figure out where I fit into this big, crazy world. It’s so important for women to have the opportunity to travel the world, and I love being part of an industry that shows other women and young girls the benefits of traveling and how they can turn their destinations on a Pinterest board [into] a reality.”
Travel Editor Melanie Lieberman said, “Being a woman in the travel industry means that every day, I get to wake up and remember how incredibly fortunate I am to be alive at a time when women can travel alone for business and pleasure; be financially independent and in charge of their own spending decisions; and be at the helms of the conversations that will shape this industry. When I was six months old, I took my first trip to Italy. There isn’t a day that’s gone by since when I haven’t felt incredibly privileged to have the opportunity to keep doing what I love most — exploring the globe and working in a career about which I’m extremely passionate.”
Benet Wilson, TPG’s credit cards editor, recalled: “I took my first flight — from New York to London — on a majestic Pan Am Boeing 747 and I haven’t stopped traveling since. Living in Europe as the child of an Air Force officer gave me a fine appreciation of other people’s cultures. And because I attended an international school with children [from] all over the world, I learned about those cultures firsthand. As a side bonus, it helped me curate my travel bucket list. That sense of wonder I developed for travel on that first flight is still with me, 50 years after it started.”
Caroline Schagrin, our associate podcast producer, said, “It is so important to find something that makes you feel empowered and gives you the tools to grow. For me, that’s travel. Traveling has always filled my need for adventure, exploration and self-reflection and is something I will never take for granted. I’m so thankful for everyone at TPG who has provided me with invaluable knowledge on how to get to places I never thought possible.”
Podcast lead Margaret Kelly said, “As an American woman approaching 40 and living in 2019, I realize that travel is a privilege. I feel lucky to be able to do things that my mother and women of her generation and generations before her were unable to do. I don’t need to be accompanied by a man — or anyone for that matter — in order to explore and discover the world in the ways I want to.”
Andrea Rotondo, our senior family travel editor, noted that “women are finally breaking into the jobs they deserve” in the field. In the cruise industry, in particular, many of the top executives at major brands are women. Take, for example, Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line; Ellen Bettridge, the president and CEO of Uniworld; and Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.
Travel director Summer Hull, aka Mommy Points, said, “Through travel, I love showing my own two young girls the different roles than women can have all over the world. Women can fly the plane, fix the plane, run the hotel, run the restaurant, sail the boat and more. I want to inspire my girls to dream beyond what they see in their daily life and know that gender doesn’t define who you are or what you can do.”
As for me? I think it means empowering and educating yourself to travel safe and smart — all while having incredible experiences around the world. I went on a trip by myself to Japan this summer and I’m convinced it’s the ideal destination for women who want to travel solo. The people were beyond welcoming and accommodating, and I always felt safe. I can’t recommend it enough.
Last but not least, Caroline English, our social media producer and one of the women behind the new Facebook group, said she’s excited to launch a new platform for adventurous women to network, share experiences and offer advice about travel. “As a woman who loves to explore the world, I know there are cultural, religious and safety considerations that particularly affect women. We’re eager to provide content and a community that engages women and better addresses these topics.”
We’d love to hear what being a woman in travel means to you, so be sure to join our Facebook group and the conversation.
Featured image by Milo Zanecchia/ Ascent Xmedia.
